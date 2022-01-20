WATCH: Hollywood Marvel crew spotted filming new series in Halifax today

In a major coup for the town, the team are understood to be filming for the upcoming Secret Invasion series, starring Samuel L Jackson.

As reported by the Courier, The Piece Hall has been chosen as a filming location and will be shut next week .

But crews are already filming elsewhere in the area, with equipment including a large crane spotted on the edge of Halifax town centre today.

The Marvel film crew on the edge of Halifax town centre today

There were dozens of crew members gathered, as well as security and roads blocked off.

They are understood to have been here since at least Tuesday.

Elliot Baines of Spiral Stage Lighting in Croft Myl, near where filming was taking place today, said he had been speaking to some of the production team and they were delighted to have found Halifax to film in.

"You don't think much happens in Halifax but this is very exciting," he said.

Roads were blocked off for the Marvel filming in Halifax today

Preparations for next week's filming at The Piece Hall are well underway, with several tents, signs and inflatable Russian dolls appearing in the historic venue's courtyard.

The tourist attraction and shopping destination is open to the public until Sunday, and will reopen on February 1.

Preparations are well underway for the Marvel filming at The Piece Hall.

