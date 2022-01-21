WATCH: Preparations well underway for 'Marvel' filming at Halifax's Piece Hall

The Piece Hall courtyard has been a hive of activity all week as crews get the historic building ready for 260 members of cast and extras, plus 200 members of crew.

It is understood the latest six-part series from Marvel - Secret Invasion - is what is being filmed when the historic building shuts for a week from Monday until February 1.

The series stars Samuel L Jackson and there are reports Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke could be involved.

The scene at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Filming for the series began in London last year and it is due to be released on Disney+.

As reported yesterday, a Marvel film crew were spotted on the edge of Halifax town centre along with equipment including a crane.

They are understood to have filmed a scene yesterday evening which involved theatrical smoke.

The Piece Hall and its businesses are still open today, tomorrow and Sunday, but some surrounding roads are being shut, including some from today.