It’s all back to Darrowby for Christmas as Channel 5 releases the preview trailer for the festive special episode of its popular new adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, airing on Christmas Eve.

Filmed across Yorkshire at the height of summer 2021, viewers can expect more endearing tales from the Dales-based vets and their clients. The trailer sees a newly engaged Helen and James (Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton) realise that they have yet to agree on where they are spending Christmas Day. Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) is expecting them at Skeldale and Jenny (Harrogate Grammar School pupil Imogen Clawson) at Heston Grange, and the pair are reluctant to disappoint either party.

It is also a challenging time for Tristan, as he learns that it might be time to take himself more seriously and reveals some important news, while a card from James’s father asking him to phone them on Christmas Day leaves James pondering whether or not he can make amends with his family.

Christmas at Skeldale House with Helen, Mrs Hall and Siegfried.

And a much-loved pet is poorly (see the trailer to guess which one it might be).

Adapted from the best-selling author James Herriot’s cherished collection of stories, lead writer Ben Vanstone and director Andy Hay head the Playground team that made this year’s Christmas special. Executive producer Sir Colin Callender CBE says: “I cannot wait for our audience to see this year’s Christmas Special, which delivers equal parts warmth, heartache and yuletide cheer. Bringing the All Creatures Great and Small family back together for a festive celebration has become a yearly highlight for all of us. It’s as much a treat for us to make as it will be for viewers to watch.”

Executive producer Melissa Gallant says: “After almost two years of life looking very different for us all, I think we have come to notice and value the smaller things in life; the value of company, the gift of food, small acts of kindness, connection, and hope. Ben Vanstone's gorgeous script captures the bittersweet nature of Christmas time with warmth, truth and poignancy. And we are in excellent hands yet again with Patricia Hodge returning as Mrs Pumphrey, our stunning cast and Andy Hay directing.”

Lead writer and executive producer Ben Vanstone adds: “This year’s Christmas special was conceived last December when many of us were still in lockdown, so it’s unsurprising that this is a story that is all about being with the ones we love during the festive period. James is unable to be with his parents and the sadness he feels is something I’ve no doubt many of us could relate to after spending Christmas apart from our own families last year.”

Tristan looks hopeful.

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas episode airs at 9pm on Christmas Eve.