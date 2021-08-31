Channel 5 has released the official trailer for the second series of All Creatures Great and Small, allowing eager viewers a glimpse as to what is to come for James, Helen and all the other much-loved characters and their animals - including a brilliant scene featuring Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

Opening in Darrowby village square - in real life Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales - the trailer promises more heart-warming adventures of young country vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) as he joins his unconventional mentor, Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), matriarch of Skeldale House Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), Siegfried’s errant brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), and independent local farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), alongside the show’s characterful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s. Patricia Hodge features in the trailer as Mrs Pumphrey, the delightfully eccentric owner of the pampered Pekingese, Tricki Woo, replacing Doncaster-born Diana Rigg, who sadly died last year after filming the first series.

Patricia Hodge is brilliantly funny in the new trailer.

As Series 2 opens, three months have passed. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs Hall are also forced to consider their places in the world, while James must ultimately decide between duty and love.

All Creatures Great and Small made a critically acclaimed debut on Channel 5 in 2020, with the first series consolidating at 4.7M viewers, with an additional 1M tuning in for the Sunday repeat, at the time making it the channel’s highest rating launch for a drama commission ever.

Series 2 of All Creatures Great and Small will consist of a further six episodes, plus a Christmas Special. MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US will co-produce and All3Media International is the international partner. The production has also received funding and support from Screen Yorkshire.

Never out of print, the books by Alf Wight have become a global cultural phenomenon with devoted fans around the world. Series 2 wrapped filming on location in Yorkshire earlier this Summer.