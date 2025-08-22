We Want The Funk, King & Conqueror and The Jury: Murder Trial - TV highlights this week

These are some of the TV highlights coming up this week, from Saturday, August 23, including We Want The Funk, King & Conqueror and The Jury: Murder Trial.

We Want the Funk (Saturday 23/08/25, BBC2, 9.10pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

BBC2 is inviting viewers to get down tonight as it brings us the UK premiere of the documentary We Want the Funk.

James Norton during a photocall for the film King and Conqueror in central London

For many people, funk is all about the groove and having a good time, but this film is also here to trace its musical roots and political significance.

Speaking to Indie Lens Pop Up, co-director Stanley Nelson, whose previous documentaries include The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution and Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool said: “I’ve been focused for many years on documenting the African-American experience through our shared—and often underexplored — past…

“Music has always been a key component of my films, in how it contextualizes and brings these historical moments to life. To put it simply, music really sets the vibe of the stories we are telling. The story of funk has all of these elements that I love to explore.”

If that sounds a little dry for a film about funk, don’t worry. Nelson adds: “Funk is no cultural artifact. It is a living and breathing art form that continues to transcend the concepts of genre and of time itself. Now and forever funk is always going to fulfil its ultimate purpose for the people: to make us dance.”

There will definitely be moments when you want to get on up in this documentary which looks at how funk evolved from African and jazz roots, bringing in elements of soul and gospel.

James Brown helped to define the genre, while Parliament Funkadelic and Sly and the Family Stone began to push musical boundaries.

The film argues that funk was a distinctly urban sound that grew out of a post-Civil Rights Movement sensibility. Its explosion in the 1970s reflected the decade’s political and racial dynamics as it became an expression of Black pride, resilience and joy.

We Want the Funk draws on rare footage, legendary performances and contributions from musical pioneers, including George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic, Fred Wesley of the JB’s, Robert ‘Kool’ Bell from Kool & The Gang, Marcus Miller and Nona Hendryx of Labelle.

Directors Nelson and Nicole London also look at how funk would influence rock, post-punk and hip-hop artists, with interviews with Questlove, David Byrne and De La Soul producer Prince Paul, as well as archive clips of Elton John and David Bowie.

There’s footage of James Brown too, and if that makes you want to see more of Soul Brother Number One (also known as Mr Dynamite, The Godfather of Funk and the Hardest Working Man in Show Business), you’re in luck.

The documentary is followed by James Brown at the Electric Proms, which filmed in October 2006, just two months before his death on December 25.

So, it was one of his final performances, but you wouldn’t know it, as he takes on jazz standards and classic tracks, backed by a 24-piece band and the London Community Gospel Choir.

King & Conqueror (Sunday 24/08/25, BBC1, 9.10pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Even if you’ve forgotten virtually everything else you learned in history class, you probably remember that the Battle of Hastings was in 1066.

Yet despite the date looming so large in our collective memories, it seems no one has really tried to bring the story of the epic clash between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy to the screen.

Actor James Norton was so determined to change that, he’s not only taking on the role of Harold in the BBC’s new eight-part drama King & Conqueror, which follows the events leading up to the famous battle, he’s also serving as executive producer.

The former Happy Valley and Grantchester star explains: “Initially it was the story, rather than specifically [the role of] Harold, that drew me to the project. We chatted about the idea for this show seven or eight years ago, and the first reaction I had was ‘how has this story not been told before in TV or film?’”

In fact, at first, it seems he wasn’t sure he wouldn’t if he would star it in. He says: “In terms of Harold, in those early chats, [lead writer Michael Robert Johnson] had seen Harold as a brutish man, a ball of muscle, energy and aggression.

“Over the development process the character became more and more nuanced, and the relationships he has with his family allowed us a way into the complexity of this man and the reasons behind his relentless pursuit of power.

“Luckily by the end of the development process, it was a complete no-brainer for me – I was so right for Harold and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who came on a little bit later than I did, was so right for William.”

Getting the perfect actor for William was important because, as James points out, the drama tries to be even-handed. And if it isn’t, James may well have the French government to answer too.

He says: “I met President Emmanuel Macron recently at the event at the British Museum where the Bayeux Tapestry is being moved to, and I was very quick to reassure him that we had told the French story, the Norman story, with as little bias as possible.

“Nikolaj brought so much complexity to that role, and as a result, I think that the show feels balanced. We didn’t want one hero or one villain, we wanted the audience to be split and we wanted people to sit on the sofa and have someone on Team Harold and someone on Team William.

“I said to Macron: ‘I promise you that we have been fair in depicting both sides of the story’, and a lot of that was to do with Nikolaj’s brilliant, sensitive performance.”

As the series begins tonight, Harold and William are on opposite side of the channel, but are both being exploited in royal plots. They meet for the first time at the coronation of King Edward (Eddie Marsan) in England but are unaware that their destinies will soon be intertwined.

Meanwhile Harold warns his father, Earl Godwin (Geoff Bell) that treachery is afoot, but his advice is ignored.

The second episode can be seen tomorrow.

Ridley (Monday 25/08/25, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

No, you’re not seeing things – Ridley is appearing on Sunday AND Monday night. Sadly, however, those two episodes will mark the end of the show’s second series.

So far it’s been another run of enthralling crime-solving, mixed with a musical interlude. And while much of the attention falls on Adrian Dunbar, who portrays the title character, detective-turned-police consultant Alex Ridley, there’s an excellent supporting cast too, led by Bronagh Waugh.

She plays DI Carol Farman, Ridley’s former protege who’s juggling the demands of her job with raising a new baby with her wife Geri. What’s more, she’s been neglecting her teenage son Jack, focusing instead on work and her daughter. As a result, Jack has been getting up to mischief.

“In the research that I did about female DIs, it’s a recurring pattern,” claims Waugh. “Their teenage children often play out – especially when they get to secondary school, because their mother or their parent is a person of authority and in the police, and that can sometimes not have a very cool image or cool demeanour with the community in school.

“Those kids often feel like they have to prove themselves to push back against it and rebel. There were some pretty hairy cases of teenagers putting their mother through extreme stress or falling in with the wrong crowd. We emulated that in the series; it was really interesting to explore.”

Her own son, Oisin, was on set during filming: “He loves our little unit. Adrian did a wonderful party for him for Halloween, and we went trick or treating, with George [Bukhari], who plays Darren, myself, and my husband around Manchester city centre. Then we finished off with a little party at Adrian’s house and he decorated it with spooky things, candles and spooky music. Oisín just loved it.”

One aspect of filming she didn’t enjoy was the weather.

“The locations were, as ever, particularly freezing, but it wouldn’t be Ridley if they weren’t,” she smiles. “There was one scene that was particularly freezing on this farm in episode four. It was at the bottom of the valley and was like a wind tunnel, and it was minus 12 windchill factor. Adrian and I would be in the car, and then we’d get out, and I think we had about two minutes before your lips would start wobbling and your jaw would get so cold that you couldn’t speak any more.”

Carol and Ridley remain close whether they’re working together or not, which mirrors the friendship Waugh and Dunbar share.

“We’ve got a shorthand now, and it just works,” claims Waugh. “You get to know each other’s quirks and foibles, and it just fell into its rhythm. There’s something lovely about a second series where you feel less on edge and more comfortable, which is a good thing. But he still keeps me on my toes, don’t get me wrong. And we both challenge each other. That’s good.”

Here’s hoping it won’t be long before they’re back on screen together – keep your fingers crossed for series three…

The Jury: Murder Trial (Tuesday 26/08/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Will the worldwide obsession with true crime never stop? And do we really want it to?

Probably not because, let’s face it, the subjects covered in documentaries that fall into the genre cover tend to be pretty gripping stuff – sometimes, fact really is stranger than fiction.

The Jury: Murder Trial is certainly a true crime series, but one with a twist. Across four episodes, broadcast on consecutive nights, a real murder trial is recreated before our very eyes, using the original transcripts. Two juries then offer their verdicts.

The idea is to highlight how different juries can view and interpret the evidence put before them; research suggests that up to a quarter of juries’ verdicts may be susceptible to inaccuracies influenced by a range of factors beyond objective evidence, and that most jurors – ordinary people who are often in court for the first time – do not understand some of the points of law they are have been asked to pass judgement on.

The fact that those involved are not allowed to share the reasons behind their decisions means that nobody can check how sound their reasoning is.

The first series won the Bafta TV Award for best reality show earlier this year, alongside various other trophies, so it’s no surprise to see it back on our screens for a new run.

“This fascinating and ground-breaking programme asks profound questions about the justice system,” claims Alf Lawrie, who was Channel 4’s Head of Factual Entertainment when the debut season aired; he’s worked on the second as a writer. “Lifting the lid on what most people know little about, this revealing show could be described as putting the jury system itself on trial.”

Ed Kellie, founder of the show’s production company, Screendog, adds: “We wanted to be inside the jury room of a real and complex murder case – and to explore how a jury works and if jury verdicts really are as reliable as we are led to believe.

“As a small company who make big ideas, we are over the moon that The Jury is such smash hit and will be returning for the next series. It promises to be another nail biting and twisty path to verdict, that also raises genuine questions about how to make our system fairer.”

After much consideration, the case chosen involves a young mother accused of murdering her boyfriend. She admits stabbing him in the chest with a kitchen knife, but claims it was an act of self defence. Will the juries believe she is a victim of domestic abuse?

Actors play the parts of the accused, the legal teams and the judge, with each jury unaware of the other.

But how will each of them judge what happened and will they reach the same verdict? And will they see eye-to-eye on the issue at hand?

And, perhaps most importantly, how will those watching at home view the British legal system after seeing it being put to the test? All will be revealed…

The Great Art Fraud (Wednesday 27/08/2025, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The art world is certainly no stranger to fraud and scandal.

But this new two-part documentary chronicles one of the most jaw-dropping stories of recent years.

It reveals how a charming and charismatic art dealer managed to con his way to tens of millions of dollars by selling works to multiple investors without their knowledge, using them as collateral on loans, and falsifying documents to inflate their values.

With exclusive galleries in Mayfair and Miami, a reality TV star girlfriend and soaring profits, Inigo Philbrick appeared to have the world at his feet.

So how did he end up in prison?

Condemned as a ‘serial swindler’, Philbrick had been running a fraudulent business, with his life of crime funding a life of luxury, ranging from travel on private planes to drinking the finest wines at £5,000 a bottle.

But the law finally caught up with him in 2019, following rumours of shady dealings and investors demanding the return of investments or artworks.

Philbrick’s ‘catch me if you can’ disappearance spectacularly ended with his arrest on the island of Vanuatu in the South Pacific, and in May 2022 he was convicted of wire fraud, sentenced to seven years in a US jail and ordered to forfeit $86.7 million.

When Judge Stein asked him why he committed the crime, the then 35-year-old replied: “For the money, your honour”.

Philbrick was born in England but grew up in Connecticut, the son of a respected former museum director and a Harvard-educated writer and artist, who divorced when he was a teenager.

He studied at Goldsmiths, University of London, entering the art world in 2010 as an intern at the White Cube gallery in London, where he soon became head of secondary market sales.

In 2013, he established his own contemporary art gallery in Mayfair and, after a reported turnover of about $130m in 2017, he opened a branch in Miami.

His relationship with Made in Chelsea star Victoria Baker-Harber led to the birth of their daughter, Gaia-Grace, in November 2020.

With exclusive documentary access to Philbrick and his now wife, the two-part series begins tonight, chronicling how he became an overnight sensation, selling artworks to the world’s richest collectors.

With the market booming and a glamorous girlfriend, he spent millions on private jets and parties.

But there was a dark secret behind his success – he had created one of the biggest art frauds in history – and when it all came crashing down, Inigo faced a choice: face justice or disappear.

In next week’s concluding part, we see how his victims realised they had been conned and how Inigo and Victoria vanished without a trace, with the FBI embarking on a global manhunt.

Finally captured in the South Pacific, Philbrick faced justice in a New York courtroom where the full extent of his scam is revealed.

Prison put an end to his life as an art dealer, but he is now free having been released from Federal Correctional Complex in Pennsylvania in early 2024, and is hoping to make a comeback.

Including never-before-seen archive, video and text messages, The Great Art Fraud not only features interviews with leading art world figures, artists, buyers, dealers, lawyers and law enforcement, it also asks the questions: what are art dealers actually selling and what is its true value in today’s market?

The Dog House (Thursday 28/08/2025, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The phrase ‘being in the dog house’ often means you are in someone’s bad books, and as such, it is not a very desirable place.

However, the same cannot be said of Woodgreen Pets Charity’s 43-acre rehoming centre in Cambridgeshire, the setting Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated series, which for the past six years, has been a place of feel good TV and unapologetically weepie happy endings.

Each week, several dogs come through the doors of Wood Green in the hope the 60-strong team can help find them potential new homes.

We hear the stories of the open-hearted prospective dog owners, the people who have been forced to give their pets away for various reasons, and even the tales of the canines themselves.

If you are yet to tune into The Dog House, you may think that the concept is very similar to ITV’s For the Love of Dogs hosted by Alison Hammond (and the much-missed Paul O’Grady before her).

However, the master stroke of Channel 4’s show is its matchmaking element.

But although the charity aims for nothing less than love at first sight, as with humans, things rarely go smoothly.

And that could certainly be the case tonight, as one-year old French bulldog Spud bursts into the pen in search of what will be his fourth home in his short life.

Will his boundless enthusiasm be a hit for a young family or more than they bargained for?

Meanwhile, loved-up couple Lesley and Kev face a tricky choice – do they stick with a pint-sized Border terrier, or take a chance on a battle-scarred Cane Corso?

And it’s a first step into dog parenthood for newly engaged Georgia and Laurence. Can they win the trust of wary stray Waldo?

Looking ahead to next week’s second episode, a fluffy abandoned Pomeranian called Fox arrives after being found alone in a field. With some TLC, it’s hoped she could be the missing piece in a family’s puzzle?

Meanwhile, Narla the blind Boxer has a playful puppy date with cheeky Coconut that leaves her feeling punch drunk. Will there be a Round Two?

And finally, Rev Alex and Carrie are praying they can find a dog to fill their empty nest. Could Maltese cross Mushy be the answer?

Woodgreen is clearly a nice place for the dogs to be – the kennels all have underfloor heating and outside space and indoor space for the dogs to use as they wish.

In addition, there are gardens attached to them, with sprinklers in the summer to cool the pooches down.

Nevertheless, the animals ideally shouldn’t be there.

There are over tens of thousands of dogs currently homeless in the UK, and Woodgreen can only accommodate around 500 of them.

The place is always at capacity, with dozens on the waiting list.

Can any of tonight’s featured dogs make space by finding their way out of the Dog House and into what will hopefully be their forever homes?

Here We Go (Friday 29/08/25, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The pilot episode of Here We Go (which was then named Pandemonium) saw the Jessop family planning to go to the USA on holiday. Instead, they were grounded by the covid lockdowns and had to settle for Margate.

Now. three series in, the clan are finally going abroad – and that’s not the only reason tonight’s episode is significant. It also gives viewers a new insight into Rachel’s (Katherine Parkinson) relatives.

Tom Basden, who not only plays Robin but also serves as the sitcom’s writer, creator and executive producer, says: “There’s an episode where the family go to Malta, which took a lot of persuading production!

“That episode is huge fun and also an opportunity to meet Rachel’s dad, Michael, played by Robert Glenister, who’s just fantastic, and gives us a lot of background to Rachel’s family, which has been hinted at in series one and two, but we’ve never really seen up close.”

This edition is also a highlight for Katherine Parkinson. She says: “My favourite episode has to be the Malta one, we had a really nice time there. Robert Glenister who play’s Rachel’s dad was amazing, and I really liked the dynamic with him.”

It’s a chance for her to dig a bit deeper into her character, although the actress points out that Rachel is already three-dimensional.

Katherine, who cut her sitcom teeth on The IT Crowd and recently gave a scene-stealing performance in the Disney+ hit Rivals, says: “What I like about Tom’s writing for Rachel is that she’s quite laid-back sometimes, almost worryingly so, then briefly neurotic, and then laid-back again. I think that I am probably like that in real life too, a toxic mix of both the neurotic and the deeply un-neurotic, worryingly laid-back and then the other extreme too. I think that’s good.

She adds: “Sometimes I get frustrated with the ‘neurotic sitcom wife’, which is a trope I remember seeing quite a lot when I was starting out. I always felt that the women I saw around me were often not like that. I like that Rachel gets things wrong as much as Paul does, and although she thinks she’s the leader and the organised one, she also gets it really wrong.”

That might be the case in this episode, as the Jessops struggle with how to spend their holiday.

Cherry just wants to chill by the pool, which sounds like a simple ask, but unfortunately the pool is out of order. Meanwhile, Paul wants to take in all the island’s historical sites while Amy would rather be painting the town red and Robin thinks it’s the perfect opportunity to try scuba diving.

Rachel’s top priority is to finally air some of her long-standing grievances with her father, but will anyone else be up for long and intense conversations about her feelings?