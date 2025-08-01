Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenter John Craven visited the volunteer-led heritage railway in May to learn about the railway’s rich history and meet some of the dedicated volunteers whose passion and enthusiasm helps keep the railway alive.

The episode is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, August 3 at 6.20pm on BBC1.

Nick Keegan, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at Wensleydale Railway said: “It was our pleasure to host John and his production crew.

Joan Walker and her husband Keith Walker with John Craven. Both of them are long-term volunteers and costumed living history interpreters at Scruton Station. They were both also heavily involved in restoring the station.

"John grew up in Yorkshire and was very keen to speak with our volunteers, find out more about their passion for heritage and why they volunteered.

"We enjoyed having the opportunity to showcase our railway’s rich heritage, stunning scenery and the passionate volunteers who keep the railway alive for thousands of visitors to enjoy every year.”

He added: “Our railway has featured in a number of tv productions, including an episode of ITV crime drama ‘Vera’ and Michael Portillo’s ‘Great British Railway Journeys’.

"From our award-winning restored Edwardian and Victorian stations at Scruton and Leeming Bar, to stunning Yorkshire Dales scenery, we have much to offer our visitors and tv and film production companies.”