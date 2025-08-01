Wensleydale Railway: John Craven spotted filming in Yorkshire ahead of this weekend's Countryfile episode
Presenter John Craven visited the volunteer-led heritage railway in May to learn about the railway’s rich history and meet some of the dedicated volunteers whose passion and enthusiasm helps keep the railway alive.
The episode is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, August 3 at 6.20pm on BBC1.
Nick Keegan, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at Wensleydale Railway said: “It was our pleasure to host John and his production crew.
"John grew up in Yorkshire and was very keen to speak with our volunteers, find out more about their passion for heritage and why they volunteered.
"We enjoyed having the opportunity to showcase our railway’s rich heritage, stunning scenery and the passionate volunteers who keep the railway alive for thousands of visitors to enjoy every year.”
He added: “Our railway has featured in a number of tv productions, including an episode of ITV crime drama ‘Vera’ and Michael Portillo’s ‘Great British Railway Journeys’.
"From our award-winning restored Edwardian and Victorian stations at Scruton and Leeming Bar, to stunning Yorkshire Dales scenery, we have much to offer our visitors and tv and film production companies.”
The Railway is 22 miles long and is one of the longest heritage lines in the UK. It currently operates heritage diesel train services between Scruton (near Northallerton) and Leyburn on the outskirts of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
