Another instalment of royal thrills as The Crown is back for its sixth series and Helena Bonham Carter starring as Crossroads actress Noele Gordon in Nolly are just some of the viewing highlights for 2023. Here is a rundown of some of the shows we know – and some rumoured – that will be the talk of the town in 2023.

A scene from Stonehouse starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

The Crown

Nolly

HELENA BONHAM CARTER as Nolly Ben Blackall QUAY STREET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV

One of the much-anticipated series for ITVX in 2023, Nolly stars Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon in Russell T Davies’ three-part series charting the unceremonious sacking of the Crossroads star. Gordon, known to her friends as Nolly, played widow Meg Richardson in the long-running soap between 1964 and 1981, when she was sacked unexpectedly. Nolly will be screened early in the New Year

Stonehouse

Another ITVX release sees Matthew Macfadyen and his wife Keeley Hawes star together in this three-part drama about Labour minister John Stonehouse, who attempted to fake his own death in 1974. The high-flying member of Harold Wilson’s Government, vanished from the beach of a large luxury hotel in Florida in November 1974, leaving a neatly folded pile of clothes as he swam into the sea, intent on faking his own death. The Succession star plays Stonehouse alongside his wife of nearly 20 years, Hawes, who will play Stonehouse’s wife Barbara, in the real-life drama written by former journalist and newspaper editor John Preston. Streamed on ITVX the first week on 2023.

Waterloo Road

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Blethyn. Picture: ©ITV.

The revival of the drama series sees Adam Thomas star alongside his real-life niece Scarlett and his son Teddy. He returns to his role as Donte Charles in the series, while Scarlett, daughter of his older brother Ryan Thomas, and Teddy will play his on-screen children. Leeds actress Angela Griffin, who plays the headteacher, and Katie Griffiths, whose character Chlo was married to Thomas’s Donte at the end of their last season, also reprise their roles. The award-winning series, which originally ran from 2006 to 2015, will also see Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh step into the role of Nicky Walters. Series 11 will be streaming from Tuesday January 3.

Big Brother

Big Brother will return to screens following a five-year hiatus after being revived by ITV. The influential reality TV programme aired for 18 years in the UK until it was axed in 2018. It will return on ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX, with its famous house featuring a “contemporary new look”. The show’s trademark live evictions will also return with the public once again voting throughout the series and ultimately deciding the winner of the cash prize. The programme started in 2000 on Channel 4 and Channel 5 took over in 2011. However, it was axed by the broadcaster in 2018 amid a ratings slump.

Netflix in 2023: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Crown and more

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Picture: PA Photo/©Netflix.

Shonda Rhimes’ Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel centred on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, streams on Netflix. The prequel tells the story of how “the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton”, the streamer said. Bridgerton, which is produced by Rhimes’ Shondaland, has been a ratings hit for Netflix. Other anticipated shows to air on Netflix in 2023 include the sixth series of The Crown as well as the third series of The Witcher, and a new reality competition series of the streamer’s megahit series Squid Game.

Disney+: Ahsoka and The Mandalorian (season 3)

The Mandalorian series three, starring Pedro Pascal, sees the eponymous character and Grogu reunite and travel to Mandalore. Live-action series Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson in the title role. Set after the fall of the Empire, the series will follow former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano.

Vera

Award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox, but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, in six new feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East. DCI Stanhope returns, leading her diligent team of detectives as they investigate some complex and murderous crimes. Kenny Doughty also returns as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope. Completing Vera’s team is Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams. Paul Kaye returns for three of the new episodes as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue whilst Sarah Kameela Impey is introduced and joins the production as Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett for the remainder of series twelve . The six self-contained crime stories (two episodes from series eleven and four episodes from series twelve) have once again been inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves, who received the Diamond Dagger Award at the Crime Writers Association in 2017 for a lifetime achievement for sustained excellence. ITV1

Succession

The hit HBO drama (which could equally be called a satirical black comedy) follows billionaire Roy and his dysfunctional offspring, who spend their days stabbing each other in the back in a bid to be named the new CEO of their family's global media empire. Season three saw Roy’s son Kendall attempt at a revolution over his father being televised. Tragically, Kendall's destruction was televised too. By the time the season-three finale hit us in December 2021, the writers blew the show wide open with a dramatic climax that left people desperate for answers immediately. Now the long-awaited season four is on it’s way. After Logan (Brian Cox) decided to sell Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgaard) in series three, expect even more drama in the fourth series of Succession as everyone deals with the aftermath of his decision. Spring, Sky Atlantic

Prime Video

Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Yorkshire-born Jeremy Clarkson, returns with a second series of Prime Video UK Original Clarkson’s Farm. It will see the introduction of new animals and crops to the former Top Gear presenter’s farm, and also “examines the impact of the current economy on British farmers”. Magical devil and angel screen duo David Tennant and Michael Sheen are back together for another series of Good Omens and there’s also the feature-length documentary featuring KSI, executive produced by Louis Theroux, which follows the YouTube star and musician to give an inside look at his world. Hit fantasy series The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike, is also back for a second series.