The epic game show will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win for a cash prize.

In each episode, three new players must spin the wheel and solve the puzzles to be in with a chance of taking home a possible £50,000.

Host Graham Norton says: “I’m thrilled we are coming back for a second series to challenge more contestants to solve more word puzzles and hopefully they come away with even more cash.

BAFTA winning Graham Norton returns to ITV1 and ITVX with series two of Wheel of Fortune, produced by Whisper North. Photo: ITV

"It’s a game of skill and luck, so you just never know which way it will go and I’m excited to see who can hold their nerve against the wheel.”

He tells us more about what’s in store…

Graham, it’s great to have Wheel of Fortune back on our screens for a second series this Christmas and January. How would you describe the series in three words?

Wheel based fun!

Audiences at home loved the first series, why do you think that was?

There is something about Wheel of Fortune that compels viewers to play along at home. They can feel smug if they solve a puzzle first, or quietly impressed if the TV contestants get there first. It manages to be involving and uncomplicated at the same time, which isn’t easy.

What was the reaction like to the first series? And will this series differ in any way?

Everyone seemed genuinely delighted to have Wheel of Fortune back on their screens. As for this new season, I imagine it’ll be more of the same. As the old saying goes, “If the wheel ain’t broken…”

Why did you decide to host The Wheel of Fortune?

It was lovely to be asked to do this. Over the years I have done gameshow pilots and they’ve always been new formats, there is always a moment when you are doing a new game show when you realise ‘oh that’s why this won’t work’.

With the Wheel of Fortune it’s a tried and tested formula. It's been running for fifty-one years in America so that is what gave me the confidence to say yes, the game is really strong.

And what is it that you enjoy most about hosting the show?

For me, the highlight of hosting the show is meeting the contestants. They are there to have fun, but as the stakes get high the game becomes more serious. I can’t help feeling invested in what they manage to walk away with.

Did you ever have a go at the game yourself whilst on set? How did you do?

Like everyone who has ever watched the show, I always assumed I’d be really good at it. Turns out that’s not true.

I stand there staring at the board and a kind of alphabet blindness comes over me. I’m in awe that the contestants solve the puzzles as well as they do.

Why do you think that Wheel of Fortune makes the perfect viewing for the festive period?

Wheel of Fortune is perfect for Christmas, because it is true family viewing. Different generations can all have a go and there is hardly any nudity.

Do you have a particularly favourite game that you like to play at Christmas time?

Last year we had a home edition of Wheel of Fortune and I was the host. I take my job very seriously!

What do you think makes nostalgic TV formats so enjoyable for audiences?

Nostalgic is one word for games like this, but I prefer “classic”. These formats have lasted this long because they are brilliant.

Wheel of Fortune has been part of popular culture for so long that even people who claim they’ve never seen it, turn out to know all the rules.