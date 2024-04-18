Mark and Laura Millard will be presenting their nutritionally balanced, protein packed, no-added sugar and vitamin infused chocolate bar.

The six-part series sees food and drink suppliers compete to be listed in more than 1,000 Aldi stores nationwide.

Aldi’s Next Big Thing, the ‘Confectionery’ episode, will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday, April 23 at 8pm. The couple, from Scarborough, who have been together for 14-years and have two children, are the founders of WheyBetter, a chocolate bar they describe as ‘the love child of your favourite protein bar and traditional chocolate bar’.

Laura and Mark Millard on Aldi's Next Big Thing. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The couple want to change the way the UK thinks about chocolate and the entrepreneurs were picked from hundreds of applicants to compete on the show for a contract to stock their chocolate bars in Aldi stores.

Mr and Mrs Millard showcase their newest chocolate creation which includes a beauty blend of nine vitamins and minerals for healthy hair, skin and nails.

The show is presented by Anita Rani and Chris Bavin and involves suppliers competing in a variety of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.

WheyBetter chocolat bars. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Products are presented to managing director of buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, who judges on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

Finalists are given four weeks to take into account any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie. The three judges then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in more than 1,000 stores.

Ms Ashfield said: “Offering shoppers an affordable indulgence is a big focus for Aldi. We’re looking for fun flavours and twists on classics, so innovation is key.”

Mr and Mrs Millard’s journey started in 2017 when Mr Millard began his weight loss journey and led him to become a sport scientist and ultimately craft a delicious and nutritious chocolate bar for the whole family.

Mr Millard said: “Even with my own family and clients, I have always encouraged balance in terms of life, work, fitness and diet. Our motto is ‘life is about balance, wear your halo just off centre’.”