Paired with multiple world ballroom champion, Dan was certainly in good company and the friendship developed through their time on the show is as strong as ever with Dan supporting Nadiya in her latest venture. Over the coming months the Strictly star will be entertaining audiences around the country in her first solo tour.

‘A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova’ - an evening of conversation and dance – by Red Shoe Entertainment in association with TCB Group – comes to Sheffield Hillsborough Stadium on Wednesday February 19..

Nadiya is used to being part of the Strictly family but she says a solo tour is something she always wanted to do and is excited about the challenge of doing something different.

TV personality and broadcaster Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova photographed in Sheffield Town Hall to promote her Yorkshire tour. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“It is very exciting and it is also very different from what I have done before because all my previous shows were dance shows, whereas this is much more intimate. I get to engage with the audience more,” Nadiya explains. “It is very thought through and I am putting a lot of myself into it as well.

“I will be telling the story about how the five-year-old Nadiya, from a tiny town in the Ukraine where I lived, fell in love with dancing and how she had in her mind the goal to become the best in the world, and now being on the biggest show on TV and being able to go on a solo tour around the UK.

“I will be talking about all that and every evening the audience will get to ask their own questions. That is what I am really excited about because I never know what they will ask me, and that is what will be very different from the shows I have done before.

“I will be talking about Strictly as well, there are so many layers, and I am glad that I get the chance to share it with the audience who come and watch the show. You are creating something, developing something that will hopefully touch people and they will walk out of that room and they have something to take with them with a smile on their face.” She says she will also be happy to take questions about her recent break up with fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington.

Sheffield is one of several shows in Yorkshire – a county Nadiya developed a deep affection for after rehearsing in the city with Dan for Strictly Come Dancing.

“You come to where the celebrity is based and Dan is based in Sheffield. I felt like I was at home, he took me around the restaurants and cafes every time I came back,” says Nadiya.

Dan recalls one of the eateries they visited, the Prithiraj Indian Restaurant in Ecclesall Road in the city even named a dish after the pair – The Dan and Nadiya Glitter Balti. They also received confectionery treats from a local deli while rehearsing in the city.

Those supportive gestures are memories that have remained with Nadiya and make the Sheffield show particularly special as it is the first time she has performed in the city. It is also the place where the pair will be reunited on stage as Dan will be appearing with Nadiya during the Sheffield and Barnsley shows.

However, he is quick to add that he won’t be donning his dancing shoes – or the lobster costume he wore when he and Nadiya performed the jive to The B-52s Rock Lobster during their Strictly stint. Dan’s role in the show will be interviewing Nadiya and hosting the Q&A.

“It’s an honour for me to be involved. I have been to Nadiya’s other shows and my eldest daughter loves going to watch.

“I have seen how good she is, and to be invited to be a very small part of what she is doing – because I enjoy talking to people and holding a microphone – that’s what is lovely and exciting about it that I get to do it without having to dance any more. I’m in my safe zone,” smiles Dan.

His early broadcasting career, after studying history, then journalism at the University of Sheffield, began at Hallam FM followed by regional television. Dan has worked for ITV and the BBC. He spent six years on BBC Breakfast and is currently anchoring Channel 5’s evening news programme.

Broadcasting commitments keep him busy. He also co-owns Brook Coffee Rooms in Fulwood where I caught up with him and Nadiya, so there isn’t much time for him to put his dancing shoes back on, although the pair have danced together since Strictly.

They performed ‘Chariots of Fire’ with a complete orchestra in Prom Praise 2024 A Celebration of the Life of Eric Liddell at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“That was amazing, and we have done a few charity events, but my dancing days are gone. I loved it but I’ve got about a thousand jobs!” laughs Dan.

He loves learning and the Strictly experience gave him the chance to learn something different. He talks with great fondness of his time on the show – and the friendship formed with Nadiya.

“The first time we walked out how tight did I hold your hand?” Dan asks Nadiya.

“He was holding on to me so tight I needed to squeeze his hand back to say ‘I’ve got you.’

Dan admits to worrying about putting a foot wrong during the shows, but with Nadiya’s expert guidance his confidence grew, and his dancing ability improved as the weeks went by.

“I love working with brilliant people. When I see somebody who is the best at what they do I think what can I learn from them?”

The pair share a love of learning – both have consumed as much information from their respective industries to carve out successful careers. This year Nadiya is also performing with The Overtones as part of a 31 date Jukebox Idols UK tour starting in June.

As a creative athlete, Nadiya has spent years perfecting her skill. Her enthusiasm for dance is evident during our chat, and she has inspired her eight-year-old daughter, Mila, who is now following in her footsteps.

“She is very talented. She dances, she sings, she plays violin and has started learning the piano,” says Nadiya proudly.

Her daughter will no doubt be watching on when Nadiya fulfils an ambition she has longed to achieve – performing her one woman show.

“I always had an idea for a one woman show but it is a big challenge,” says Nadiya, who is keen to emphasize she isn’t completely going it alone. I have a great team behind me and there are people who are supporting me. It is never just one person. I am never on my own. It may be called a solo tour but there is no way I would be doing it without the support of a great team.”

Other Yorkshire dates include Crowne Plaza, Harrogate, on Thursday February 27; King’s Croft Hotel, Pontefract, on Friday February 28 and Tankersley Manor Hotel, Barnsley, on Saturday March 1.