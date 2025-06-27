Wimbledon, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 and Death Valley: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the television highlights from tomorrow, Saturday, June 28, including Wimbledon, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 and Death Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie: What to Eat This Week (Saturday 28/06/25, C4, 5pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Saturday night, a time for shiny floor series, medical dramas, music programmes and… cookery shows? If you had to choose an odd-one-out, you would surely opt for the latter on that list; they tend to be midweek affairs, offering inspiration to home cooks who have grown sick of opening yet another tin of beans.

Jack Draper in action against Brandon Nakashima. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

But perhaps that’s all going to change thanks to Jamie Oliver, who is back on the box with yet another new programme – does he ever sleep? He’s been particularly busy this past few months, thanks to a documentary about dyslexia, which was particularly close to his heart, and the celebrations surrounding his 50th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver has now spent more than half his life in the public eye – his first-ever solo TV show, The Naked Chef, premiered on BBC Two back in 1999. He said of it at the time: “The title of the series summed up the idea. It’s basically stripping food back to the bare essentials. It’s just me making simple dishes at home which anyone can cook – without having to spend all night in the kitchen. I think it’s really important to get back to basics. Now, if I can write a recipe that, potentially, everyone in the country can make if they want to, then that’s fantastic!”

And really, little has changed in the more-than-quarter-of-a-century since. The titles, themes and recipes may alter, but mostly, people tune in to see Oliver in action, cooking in his own kitchen. But what does the man himself believe is the recipe for his ongoing success?

“Little gems of things which, quite literally, just happen naturally in a day of filming, and that, to me, is what my series are all about,” he explains. “It’s massively spontaneous. The best thing is that feeling of real time. You won’t see little jars of ready-prepared stuff being put into a bowl and stirred. I go to the fridge and get a bunch of herbs and wash them and chop them – all on camera. I want people to see things from start to finish.”

But for every viewer who adores him, you can bet there’s another who finds his ‘pukka’ mannerisms irritating. Still, that hasn’t stopped his TV series, cookery books and campaigns from going down a storm. He was also awarded an MBE in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he’s back with another edition of What to Eat Each Week, in which he uses seasonal produce from his own garden to whip up amazing meals he believes are so mouthwatering they will tempt viewers into having a go at making them for themselves. He also promises they’re far healthier than opting for a different Saturday night favourite – the takeaway.

We’ll see him head into his own garden to choose some of the ingredients he needs to rustle up crispy duck with a plum sauce, gazpacho, grilled sweet peppers and, for the all-important dessert, sour cherry frangipane tart, served with creme fraiche and sticky cherries. That sounds worth staying in for!

Death Valley (Sunday 29/06/25, BBC1, 8.45pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If you’ve been watching the BBC’s comedy crime drama Death Valley, which concludes tonight, then you’ll have seen the growing friendship between ambitious DS Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth) and her unlikely partner in crime-solving, actor John Chapel (Timothy Spall), who once played her favourite TV detective.

It seems the bonding has continued off screen too as Gwyneth has nothing but praise for her co-star. She says: “Tim is a legend. He is the best and not only is he an amazing actor, but he is also a really nice and kind person. I learnt so much from him especially on how to approach leading a series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We became really good friends, and I always knew he had my back, he would say: ‘take a minute, we’ve got this.’ He would always meet me with kindness and calmness. I feel so lucky I got to work with him.”

In fact, they might occasionally have been having a little too much fun. Gwyneth says: “In the episode where John is in the amateur dramatic society, there is a scene where he skips down the stairs, and it cracked me up. I couldn’t keep it together and we had to redo my part a million times. Tim is so funny, and he is so good.”

She adds: “Comedy is harder and Tim says this himself. You can’t fob an audience off.”

The actress thinks it’s that humour which makes Death Valley stand out. She explains: “We all love solving crimes, guessing what is going to happen and piecing it all together. It’s like playing a good game of Cluedo. But also, Death Valley is really funny, it has so much heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You really see John and Janie’s friendship evolve and see how it helps transform them. They are two lonely people who manage to find a friend. They are genuine with each other even if he does overstep the mark at times!”

As the last episode in the series begins though, that friendship is being tested.

Although TV detective dramas have led us to believe that pretty much anyone can become a detective, the police do actually have rules around members of the public interfering in investigations.

So, when Clarke found out that Janie was using a retired actor as her partner, it put her promotion at risk. She’s been avoiding John ever since, but when Clarke’s boss decides to make the actor an official consultant, they can work together again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their first proper case involves solving the murder of Janie’s mechanic, Dean Ward, which took place during a reunion party at the cop’s old school. However, when the case forces Janie to revisit the events that led to her teenage best friend’s suicide, it seems her working relationship with John is about to be put to the test.

Let’s hope they work it out, as this is the last in the series, and fans are hoping for a second run.

Wimbledon 2025 (Monday 30/06/2025, BBC One & BBC Two, various times throughout the week)

Words by Richard Jones

Impeccably manicured lawns, strawberries and cream, glasses of Pimm’s, the unpredictable weather, oh, and a healthy dose of world-class sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is just something special about Wimbledon, and as the Grand Slam tournament gets under way at the All England Club today, there is plenty to get excited about.

Last month, tennis fans were treated to one of the most memorable men’s Grand Slam finals in recent history when Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played out a classic at Roland Garros.

Spaniard Alcaraz recovered from two sets down – and saved three championship points – to eventually beat his Italian opponent on a fifth-set match tie-break and retain his French Open title.

It was a fifth Major triumph for 22-year-old Alcaraz, who has now shared the past six Grand Slam titles with world number one Sinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the pair are being heavily tipped to renew their rivalry in the showpiece final on Centre Court in a fortnight, there is a lot of grass-court tennis to be played before then, and they will both have to safely negotiate the earlier rounds against the rest of the world’s best players to make it happen.

Among the other contenders is Britain’s Jack Draper who has steadily climbed up the rankings and is now considered a genuine threat in most tournaments.

Despite his rise, the 23-year-old Londoner realises that he has work to do to catch Alcaraz and Sinner. “I still think I’m a long way behind those boys,” he says.

“I have lots to learn. My level is getting better all the time, but it’s not just the tennis. It’s the consistency of what they’re doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draper’s compatriot Cameron Norrie also enjoyed a much-needed run to the third round in Paris following a tough 18 months, and Jacob Fearnley is another Brit who could get the crowd at SW19 excited over the next two weeks.

In the women’s draw, 21-year-old American Coco Gauff has her eyes on the Rosewater Dish after coming from a set down to beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final last month.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are among the homegrown players hoping that the enthusiastic British fans sitting in the show courts or on Henman Hill can inspire them to the latter stages.

The tickets for Wimbledon fortnight are notoriously difficult to get hold of, but thankfully the BBC will once again be providing viewers with hundreds of hours of coverage on the main channels and the iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Balding took over from Sue Barker as the Beeb’s main presenter in 2023 and she will be back in south west London again this year, alongside the likes of Tim Henman, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Annabel Croft and Tracy Austin.

Following the opening action on the outer courts, the tournament starts in earnest this afternoon, as Alcaraz begin the defence of the title he retained 12 months ago after beating Serbian legend Novak Djokovic in the final.

The women’s defending champion is Czech Barbora Krejcikova who beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in three sets to secure her second Grand Slam title.

So will there be any surprises during the first day or will the seeds be as comfortable as the smug patrons who have been lucky enough to bag a ticket for what is still the most quintessential of British sporting events?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bake Off: The Professionals (Tuesday 01/07/25, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The Bake Off: The Professionals judges, Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden, are certainly the experts when it comes to patisserie.

However, when it comes to Bake Off itself, few people know more about it than Liam Charles. He was just 19 when he competed in the eight series of The Great British Bake Off, and although he might not have taken home the cake-stand trophy, he did win the hearts of the viewers.

He also clearly impressed the producers as he’s since gone on to be a judge on Junior Bake Off and the co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So as someone who has appeared on all three formats in three different capacities, how do they compare? You may not be surprised to learn that he thinks The Professionals is the most competitive.

Liam says: “There’s a lot more riding on The Professionals, because it’s their profession. On Juniors, the kids are very free-spirited, they have this ‘I don’t care’ mentality, even though they want to do well. And also, it’s [filmed] in the summer, so it’s just got that summer relaxed vibe.

“Normal Bake Off is sort of a balance between the two. There’s a lighter tone to it, but because they’re adults, there’s a tension. They want to do well, they want to get far in the competition.”

We’ve now reached the halfway point, so is there anything the remaining teams should be looking out for as they try to earn a place in the final six? Well, according to Liam, they need to be careful when working with sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explains: “Chocolate showpieces are a lot more forgiving – if they do break you can melt a bit of chocolate and stick it back together, whereas when it comes to a sugar showpiece, if it breaks, it smashes into a million pieces, and there’s never enough time to remake that specific piece.”

Liam also has another piece of advice for the competitors – remember you’re a team. He laughs: “You’d be surprised to see the amount of chefs, over the 10 years of the show, that don’t really talk. Communication is definitely key.

“Delegation is really important too – you need to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. And I think you need to enjoy it. There’s so much on the line, in terms of reputation, but if you don’t enjoy it, you’re going to be stressed, and then it’s a downward spiral from there.”

Hopefully, they bear that in mind this evening as they try to impress Benoit and Cherish by serving up 24 savoury Paris-Brest and 24 delectable savarin. Then, they’ll be given just five hours to deliver a faultless tiered celebration St Honoré to serve 150 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s named after the French patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs, but who will be blessed with the skill and patience needed?

At least Liam and his co-host Ellie Taylor are on hand to make sure the atmosphere doesn’t get too tense.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 (Wednesday 02/07/2025, ITV1, 4pm) & Match of the Day Live (BBC One, 7.30pm)

Words by Richard Jones

On a balmy evening on July 31, 2022, the Lionesses changed women’s football forever when they beat Germany in front of a record crowd of 87,192 fans at Wembley Stadium to lift the UEFA European Women’s Championship for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, three years on, football fans are primed and ready to get swept up in Euros fever again as the 14th edition of the competition is staged in Switzerland.

Over the next 26 days, there will be 31 games taking place in eight host cities –Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St Gallen, Lucerne, Thun and Sion – as 16 teams battle it out for the title.

The matches will be split evenly between the BBC and ITV, with both broadcasters providing all the goals, reaction, analysis and behind-the-scenes content from the tournament.

Women’s Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and Arsenal’s Champions League-winning manager Renee Slegers are among the star names in the BBC’s punditry line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joining presenters Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Jeanette Kwakye, alongside Ellen White, Steph Houghton and Fara Williams.

Former Queen of the Jungle Jill is particularly excited ahead of the Euros, saying: “I’m absolutely buzzing. Tournaments like this are what football’s all about; the passion, the drama, the unforgettable moments.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in, share some insight, and hopefully bring a bit of fun along the way too.”

Meanwhile, ITV’s live coverage will be hosted by Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woods, who has recently returned to work following the birth of her baby boy Leo in January, is also looking forward to the tournament.

She says: “I love seeing the players we watch in the WSL and how they perform for their countries.

“It’s very competitive this year and I’m very much looking forward to England defending their crown, hopefully they can go all the way.”

Fans of the Lionesses will have to wait a few more days before they begin the defence of their title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarina Wiegman’s side’s opening game is against the French in Zurich on Saturday, July 5 – the same day that Wales make their first appearance in a women’s major international tournament against the Dutch in Lucerne.

The tournament kicks off this evening with two fixtures from Group A.

First up, on ITV1, Laura is at Arena Thun where Iceland take on Finland.

Then, later tonight, the tournament hosts will be roared on a passionate crowd at St Jakob-Park in Basel as they play Norway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swiss qualified for this competition for the first time in 2017 and also reaching the 2022 finals.

Although they are yet to progress beyond the group stage, they will hope that home advantage will help them do so this year.

Two-time European champions Norway, meanwhile, have an illustrious history in the Euros, and their squad is full of talent, with Chelsea winger Guro Reiten, Arsenal forward Frida Maanum, Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg in their squad.

With World Champions Spain making their bow tomorrow, and Germany on Friday, before the English, Welsh and Dutch enter the competition at the weekend, can the Gresshoppene put down an early marker against the hosts?

Taskmaster (Thursday 03/07/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 19 series, some viewers may be wondering whether Taskmaster can still surprise us.

The social-media reaction to the task where Mathew Baynton was challenged to eat yoghurt in the least dignified manner possible proved that yes, it really can. (If you’re wondering, he stripped down to his underwear and licked it off Alex Horne’s shoes.)

The Ghosts and Horrible Histories actor admits even he was a bit taken aback when he saw the footage. He says: “It’s so weird how that, on the day, felt minimal. I just did the things that I thought would be funny, keeping the audience in mind. It feels quite normal in the moment and then you come to the studio and you’re confronted with it on the screen and you think, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to have nightmares about that one.’

“I think in hindsight I could have got plenty of points without having to go quite to that extreme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, he admits his whole Taskmaster experience has been a bit of a surprise. He says: “I’m a fan of the show, and one of the pleasures of doing this has been going into it and not really knowing what kind of contestant I’ll be. I went into it thinking, ‘I’ll be quite good at this, I’ll be quite a lateral thinker.’

“Then, from day one, when I opened the task, my brain just entered a panic state. My amygdala just went nuts, like some sort of prehistoric fight or flight thing. And so I came home every day thinking, “Oh, actually, it turns out I’m chaos.” I’m that flavour of contestant.”

If you’ve been watching this series, you may be surprised that Mathew thinks of himself as a chaotic one, especially when he’s been on the highest scorers, regularly beating fellow contestants Jason Mantzoukas, Stevie Martin, Rosie Ramsey and Fatiha El-Ghorri.

However, as he points out, away from the team tasks, he had no idea how they were getting on. Mathew says: “I felt while we were filming the tasks that I’d definitely be the one this series who’s an absolute chaos state, and that would become the running joke. Then you get to the studio and you go, ‘Oh, there’s people who’ve had even more of a nightmare than I have.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it seems he’s not too disappointed that he didn’t get to be this series’ agent of chaos. Mathew says: “I didn’t go into it intending to be a certain way. Experience has taught me that, if you pre-arm yourself with ideas, you can cut off access to something which may be more surprising and funny.

But yeah, the dynamic between us all was great.”

As we reach tonight’s final is he Mathew still looking like the obvious winner, or will someone else swoop in and claim victory as Greg Davies and Alex Horne reveal the final scores?

They are certainly giving it their all as Rosie Ramsey puts a wooden box on her head, Fatiha El-Ghorri kicks in a door, and the team known as J. V. Martzoukas (aka Jason Mantzoukas and Stevie Martin) establish a thriving local business. So, at least if they don’t win, they will have something to fall back on.

Fern Britton: Inside the Vets (Friday 04/07/25, ITV1, 2pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

We’re often described as a nation of animal lovers, which perhaps explains why so many TV programmes have been made about them over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Animal Hospital, The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick, The Yorkshire Vet, The Dog House, For the Love of Dogs, Bad Dog… the list could go on and on. But clearly we haven’t reached saturation point because there’s a new one starting this week, fronted by a very familiar face, one you imagine won’t be put off by tackling a different kind of format – after all, it won’t be the first time that Fern Britton has stepped out of her comfort zone.

“I was trained to work in a theatre as a stage manager, and I worked in the theatre for three years,” says Britton. “I loved it, touring everywhere, but then I ended up doing marketing for the theatre, and it was so deadly dull I resigned.

“My parents were appalled, and I wrote 72 letters to every radio and television company that I could find, saying ‘I’ve no useful experience, but I think I’d make rather a good newsreader’ – completely naïve! But I actually got four job offers out of that, and I chose the one at Westward Television in Plymouth, because I wanted to be by the seaside. And I became a continuity announcer.”

In the years since then the presenter has enjoyed mostly only career success, and as a result finds it impossible to pick a favourite project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve honestly had so much happiness in my career. Ready, Steady, Cook was a very happy time. That was a show that I didn’t even want to do. I got the job by accident – the man who invented it, Peter Bazalgette, fought for me. The surprise I had when I discovered that I loved doing the show, and I could really do it, was fantastic. And 10 years on This Morning was an incredibly happy decade.”

But perhaps spending time getting up close and personal with all manner of cute critters – and getting paid for it – will turn out to be Britton’s top job, once she takes a step back and considers her career as a whole. In each episode, she spends time with the staff, patients and their owners at The Grove Vets in Bristol, looking on as beloved pets are treated for a wide range of conditions.

“Every pet has their story and every owner has theirs, so I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of this new series,” says Britton. “Animals have always been a huge love of mine and getting a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible work the veterinary team does every day has been a privilege.

“Handing your pet over to the vet for any procedure is a worrying time. This series gives us a glimpse of what happens beyond the consulting room door, and is full of heart, fascinating stories, and, of course, plenty of adorable animals—I can’t wait to share it with viewers!”