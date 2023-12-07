Winter on the Farm Channel 5: Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson return to Cannon Hall Farm in Yorkshire for new Channel 5 series with guest stars including Our Yorkshire Farm’s Reuben Owen and The Yorkshire Vet stars Julian Norton and Rohin Aojula
Winter on the Farm is back for a new season on Channel 5 with presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson.
The show is filmed at Cannon Hall Farm and Helen and Jules will host a variety of special guests who will tell the best stories from the farm, and beyond - from festive reindeers to Highland Bulls, and goat kids to bats.
The series will be spread across four evenings where the presenters are joined by host farmers, brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson, and their animals, including Ted the Highland Cow and Boomerang the sheepdog.
Former JLS singer JB Gill will visit the biggest conservation centre in the UK for water holes, and will meet the volunteers hoping to return ‘Ratty’ and his friends back to the wild.
Our Yorkshire Farm and The Yorkshire Vet fans will be delighted to know that Reuben Owen, Julian Norton and Rohin Aojula and Yorkshire farm chef Tim Bilton will also make a special guest appearance, cooking up some winter treats.
In the first episode, which airs on Monday, December 11 at 8pm on Channel 5, Rob has to intervene to help a goat kid who has been rejected by its mum and Yorkshire vet Rohin Aojula arrives at the farm to perform a procedure on a reindeer.
Reuben Owen will help fix an antique hay baling machine and Helen Skelton visits one of her favourite spots in the Lake District, while away from the farm, Rob and Dave take a trip to Switzerland to meet an ex-pat sheep farmer.
