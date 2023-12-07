Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson return to Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire where they will host special guests Our Yorkshire Farm’s Reuben Owen and The Yorkshire Vet stars Julian Norton and Rohin Aojula.

The show is filmed at Cannon Hall Farm and Helen and Jules will host a variety of special guests who will tell the best stories from the farm, and beyond - from festive reindeers to Highland Bulls, and goat kids to bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series will be spread across four evenings where the presenters are joined by host farmers, brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson, and their animals, including Ted the Highland Cow and Boomerang the sheepdog.

Helen and Jules at Cannon Hall Farm. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Former JLS singer JB Gill will visit the biggest conservation centre in the UK for water holes, and will meet the volunteers hoping to return ‘Ratty’ and his friends back to the wild.

Our Yorkshire Farm and The Yorkshire Vet fans will be delighted to know that Reuben Owen, Julian Norton and Rohin Aojula and Yorkshire farm chef Tim Bilton will also make a special guest appearance, cooking up some winter treats.

In the first episode, which airs on Monday, December 11 at 8pm on Channel 5, Rob has to intervene to help a goat kid who has been rejected by its mum and Yorkshire vet Rohin Aojula arrives at the farm to perform a procedure on a reindeer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad