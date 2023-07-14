World on Fire, the Great British Sewing Bee and Yellowstone: TV highlights this week

Here are television highlights for the next seven days from Saturday, July 15, including World on Fire, the Great British Sewing Bee and Yellowstone.

Becoming Elizabeth (Saturday 15/07/23, Channel 4, 9.15pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Netflix hit The Crown proved that the Windsors have plenty of dramatic potential, but it seems that when it comes to royalty, TV writers can’t shake their fascination with the Tudors.

The latest series to explore their story is the drama Becoming Elizabeth, which follows the early life of Queen Elizabeth I.

The first episode begins with the aftermath of the death of Henry VIII, as his son is proclaimed Edward VI. However, given that the new king is only nine years old, there are still plenty of people vying for power, and Elizabeth, Edward and their older sister Mary are potential pawns in the game. But can Elizabeth learn to be a player?

It seems that taking on the role was something of a learning experience for actress Alicia von Rittberg. Although she comes from an aristocratic background herself, the German actress was surprised when she was invited to send in a taped audition – in fact, she claims she thought it was a mistake as she’d assumed her nationality would rule her out.

It was only when she was called in for a face-to-face meeting that she accepted she was being seriously considered.

Alicia told W magazine: “I got the call for the test screening, and that’s the first time I actually met everyone and realised how little they questioned the fact that I am German.

“They were just like, ‘Well, we think you can do it. You’re going to have some dialect coaching, and we’re not worried at all.’ That really helped me to believe in myself, and I think that’s when I realized it could happen. When I got the part, it was still absolutely surreal.”

By contrast, one of her co-stars definitely feels a geographical connection to her character. Becoming Elizabeth features rising star Bella Ramsey, who was seen earlier this year in the acclaimed The Last of Us, plays Lady Jane Grey.

She told Cinemablend: “Funnily enough, Lady Jane Grey is someone that I was quite familiar with, because she lived like literally 15 minutes down the road from me. The remains of her place of residence are still intact, so I actually wanted to do my audition there. Quite funny!”

Bella added: “So I knew of her quite well. I guess I just learned more of the history and all the links between her and the rest of the royals and the people in court, because I’ve never really learned that before. I’d known a bit in history lessons, but I hadn’t really paid attention. It was good to be able to learn for myself.”

For anyone who didn’t grow up next to Lady Jane Grey’s home, the drama should offer a new insight into this turbulent period in history. And if that isn’t enough to convince you to tune in, there’s the great cast, which also includes Romola Garai as Mary, Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour, and Jessica Raine as Henry VIII’s last wife, Catherine Parr.

World on Fire (Sunday 16/07/23, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Back in 2019, BBC1 brought us the drama World on Fire, which explored the first year of the Second World War through the eyes of some of the ordinary people whose lives were upended by the conflict.

In the words of the show’s creator, writer Peter Bowker: “The ambition of the piece was to tell a story that we all feel we are familiar with, that forms part of Britain’s national philosophy, but with a fresh take on it. To tell the stories that might not have been told before or at least not told too widely.

“I wanted to capture something of the global cooperation. It was possibly the first time in modern history that the world got to talk to each other and cooperate in such intimate terms.”

With a hugely impressive cast that included Lesley Manville, Sean Bean and Helen Hunt, the series picked up decent reviews, and it seemed almost inevitable that it would be back for a second run.

However, few people imagined that it would take nearly four years for it to make a return. As Bowker explains, a more current global event got in the way, but he’s glad to finally be back.

He says: “The second season of World on Fire has been a long wait due to a certain pandemic… It has been a real joy to pick up the story with our inspirational cast, both our established regulars and new and exciting talent who have embraced the show’s scale and ambition.”

Those returning cast members include Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, and Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia, with Blake Harrison as Stan, Eugénie Derouand as Henriette, Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan, and Cel Spellman as Joe.

Among the new recruits are Guilt’s Mark Bonnar, Mark Bonnar as well as Ahad Raza Mir, Gregg Sulkin and Miriam Schiweck.

The timeframe has also moved on to October 1940, when Britain is dealing with the realities of life during wartime. But the series will also take viewers into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert, where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

Bowker says: “How the conflict played out in North Africa is a fascinating and little-explored history and we are aiming to redress that balance with stories of struggle and friendship. Our diverse cast will continue to reflect the global nature of the conflict.”

In the opening episode, the Luftwaffe has begun bombing Manchester, but young Jewish pilot David, who has previously taken part in dogfights over the Channel, seems surprisingly calm about the prospect of picking German planes out of the skies.

Meanwhile, in Cheshire, Robina attempts to welcome a new houseguest, and in Berlin, teenager Marga is chosen for a dubious honour.

And in the North African desert, dedicated officer Rajib leads a team in the gravely dangerous job of clearing minefields ahead of the Allied advance.

The Sixth Commandment (Monday 17/7/23, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

True crime. The cynical among us might say that it’s the gift that keeps on giving – there is, sadly, a seemingly never-ending stream of stories available to producers which are ripe for turning into a drama or documentary. Just when you think you’ve learned of the most terrifying or hideous case, another comes along to take its place.

While Netflix has all but cornered the market in such documentaries, regular linear TV has impressed viewers with its dramatic depictions of real-life incidents – the likes of The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Des, Steeltown Murders and Litvinenko are just a few to have graced our screens during the past year or so.

Now there’s another heading our way. The Sixth Commandment tells the chilling story of Ben Field who, in 2019, was convicted of killing former teacher Peter Farquhar four years earlier. Peter was a much-loved and admired figure who has been duped by Field, a much younger man and a warden at his local church in Stowe, Buckinghamshire. Field declared his love for Peter in the hope he would leave him his estate before subjecting him to months of mental torment and, eventually, murdering him.

However, it wasn’t until Field allegedly tried to do the same to Peter’s neighbour, the devoutly religious Ann Moore-Martin, that alarm bells began to ring. He was acquitted of her attempted murder, but it was Ann’s experiences that led the police to take a closer look at Peter’s death.

Now, with the blessing of both Peter and Ann’s families (she passed away in 2017), their stories are being told in a new four-part drama written by Sarah Phelps, who’s best known for adapting several Agatha Christie novels for the small screen. She also penned the true-life drama A Very British Scandal in 2021.

“This is such a shocking and brutal case; how a murderer hid his manipulation and malevolence in plain sight of a small community, how he insinuated his way into the lives of his victims,” says Phelps of her latest project. “It’s a heartbreaking story of such desperate longing and loneliness but even within the darkness, there is the most astonishing blazing love and courage.

“I’m so appreciative of the trust (the families) placed in me to tell the stories of their loved ones. I’m thrilled that we have such an astonishing cast and phenomenal team of creatives, led by our director Saul Dibb, to bring my scripts to life.”

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid play Peter and Ann respectively, with rising star Éanna Hardwicke as Field.

Although the crimes committed, and the way in which Field was able to manipulate such trusting and kind people, is shocking, the dedication of the police to find justice is at the heart of the drama. It also celebrates the lives of both Peter and Ann, who were much-loved figures within their close-knit community.

Executive producer Brian Woods states: “Drama has the ability to explore the emotional truth beneath the headlines,” and that’s certainly what happens here.

Live: Lost Dogs with Clare Balding (Tuesday 18/7/23, C5, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

During lockdown, Clare Balding learned something she found valuable – that TV isn’t as important to her as she thought.

That’s an amazing admission from someone with an enviably wonderful small screen career, one that has seen her travel the globe to front coverage of sporting events, not to mention her numerous productions on home soil.

“(It) was a fantastic opportunity for me to have a sabbatical from television, which effectively I did, because all the events I was meant to work on got cancelled. And in my head, it triggered something, which was I really don’t need to be on television to have any sort of self-validation,” she explains.

So, if you see her pop up in something now, “it’s because I love it and I love the event – it’s not about me being on television. I see it as a storyteller’s role on telly.”

She adds: “I’m very conscious of trying to get the most out of life, generally. I want to have new experiences, fresh experiences, I want to be challenged. So my rules are: is it exciting, is it interesting, will I learn something, and will I have fun? And if those are affirmative, I will do it.”

This past few weeks have seen her back on the box with a project that certainly ticked those boxes – she made her debut as the Beeb’s Wimbledon anchor, taking over from Sue Barker. And now she’s popping up again, tackling another topic close to her heart.

Balding fronts Channel 4’s annual Crufts coverage so is the ideal person to take charge of a new three-part programme that aims to reunite missing dogs with their owners. It’s a show that’s sure to tug on the heartstrings and may inspire a few tears. As an animal-lover (her autobiography is entitled My Animals and Other Family), Balding herself may join in too.

“Our dogs are not just pets, they’re part of the family and if one goes missing, it’s a traumatic experience,” she claims. “With Channel 5 leading the charge, I’m looking forward to helping reunite owners with their dogs and to share tips on how to keep our animals safe.”

According to pet insurance company PetGuard, 40 per cent of the public have had a pet go missing. Sadly, around 60 per cent of these animals are never recovered.

Hopefully Lost Dogs Live can help redress that trend. As well as making appeals on the programme, various roving reporters will be sent across the country to hear stories from people who have either had a happy ending or are still hopeful of one.

The opening edition sees Storm Huntley travel to the Isle of Wight to hear from a family who have spent six years searching for their spaniel Fern, while in Cornwall, JB Gill meets the sniffer dogs whose training has turned them into experts at tracking down fellow pooches. Dr Amir Khan also reveals the importance of bonding with a puppy early on, and Michelle Ackerley meets a group of volunteer pet detectives who spend every spare moment using a variety of techniques to reunite missing and stolen hounds with their families.

As for Balding, she may not feel the need to be on TV, but if just one lost dog is found, it’s necessary for her to be there.

The Great British Sewing Bee (Wednesday 19/07/23, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Although some of the audience of The Great British Sewing Bee know their way around an overlocker, many fans would struggle to sew a button back on a shirt, let alone make the whole garment from scratch.

So, why has the series been such a hit? Well, according to judge Patrick Grant, it could be that the sewing room is such a welcoming place to be. He says: “There’s a lot of telly that is based on the assumption that people want to see other people kind of put down, and we’re the opposite end of that spectrum.”

He adds: “It’s celebratory, and it’s instructive, and it’s inspiring – and also there’s a lot of my professional life that we get to talk about.

“Interestingly, we’ve managed to get some really important messages about sustainability and textiles and the way that people treat their clothes into the show, in a nice way that’s positive.”

His fellow judge Esme Young believes that people also like to see the contestants showing off their creative sides. She says: “I love how the sewers express their vision. They all have their own personalities, and that’s what they bring to the room.

“What we’re always looking for in students [at London’s Central St Martin’s College] is who they are, and I think that’s something that happens on the Sewing Bee. It’s about them.”

However, viewers may wonder whether the contestants occasionally get a little too creative.

Admittedly, sometimes the brief calls for the hopefuls to let their imaginations run riot. For example, in the recent art week, they had to make garments from repurposed canvases, before creating a made-to-measure inspired by surrealism.

But there may be weeks when more practical viewers wonder if it’s a case of style over substance – like when the sewers came up with surprisingly skimpy garments when asked to make rain wear.

Anyone who does fall into that category will be pleased with this episode as the focus is on all things utilitarian.

For the pattern challenge, Patrick Grant and Esme Young want the remaining contestants to turn old military uniforms into trench coats, while the made-to-measure involves making a boiler suit that perfectly fits their models.

There will still be a place for whimsy in the transformation challenge, as they create garments from old cleaning products, including cloths, rubber gloves and mop heads.

And of course, presenter Sara Pascoe will be on hand to lighten the mood a bit. That might be needed more than ever this week, and not just because of the utilitarian theme.

It’s also the semi-final, which means the pressure is on – and the judges will be extra picky, especially when it comes to the fit of those boiler suits.

Who will rise to the challenge and sew their way into next week’s all important final, and who will narrowly miss out? At least the person going home will know that they’ll get a fond farewell from the other contestants – as Patrick says, the sewing room is nothing if not supportive.

MOTD Live: FIFA Women’s World Cup (Thursday 20/07/23, BBC One, 7.30am) & FIFA World Cup 2023 (ITV, 10.15am)

Words by Richard Jones

Since Sarina Wiegman took over as manager of England’s women’s football side in September 2021, the Lionesses have enjoyed incredible success.

And when they famously beat Germany at Wembley to become European champions last summer, it looked like they would be among the favourites for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

But of late, there have been a few bumps in the road for Wiegman and her squad.

Captain Leah Williamson and midfielder Fran Kirby have both been ruled out of the World Cup because of knee injuries, while Euros Golden Boot winner Beth Mead also misses out.

Recent results have been mixed as well – Wiegman’s side were underwhelming in a 0-0 draw against Portugal in Milton Keynes at the beginning of the month before flying Down Under.

Although they may not be as heavily tipped to lift the trophy as they were a few months ago, Wiegman’s squad is still one of the strongest in the world, and she has exciting talent like Lauren James, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp at her disposal, as well as the Women’s Super League player of the year Alessia Russo.

Nevertheless, it won’t be easy for the Lionesses, who get their group campaign under way on Saturday against Haiti in Brisbane, before matches against Denmark and China.

The Lionesses are in the same half of the draw as a strong-looking Germany, a resurgent France, co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and South American champions Brazil.

Defending champions the United States are in the other half.

Although FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, briefly threatened a television blackout in much of Europe due to broadcast rights, the good news for football fans is that all 64 World Cup matches, up until the final on August 20, will be available either to view in the UK on the BBC or ITV.

The festival of football gets under way this morning with co-hosts New Zealand taking on 1995 world champions Norway in front of what is set to be a raucous crowd at Eden Park.

Although the Norwegians, who reached the quarter-finals four years ago, will go in favourites, Group A may be one of the most competitive, and the race for second place could go down to the wire between Jitka Klimkova’s Football Ferns and tournament debutants Philippines and Switzerland.

New Zealand haven’t won in 10 games, with their last victory coming against Philippines last September, and they have never triumphed at the World Cup – is this the year they finally break their duck?

Later today, the action continues with the tournament’s other co-hosts Australia taking on the Republic of Ireland.

Ranked No.10 in the world, the Matildas have Chelsea striker and poster girl Sam Kerr leading the line and wearing the captain’s armband, and will be looking to make history on home soil.

Like England, the Irish have had their fair share of injury setbacks ahead of their first-ever World Cup finals.

The influential Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell are both missing, and in their absence manager Vera Pauw will be looking to the likes of captain Katie McCabe and Amber Barrett, whose goal against Scotland sealed qualification, to do the Girls in Green proud.

Yellowstone (Friday 21/07/23, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Although it is one of America’s most-watched shows over past decade, few people have seen Yellowstone on this side of the Pond.

All that could be about to change, as Channel 5 finally airs the massively popular contemporary western after it was previously available to stream on Paramount+ from 2018.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone is a cocktail of soapy melodrama, violence, romance and gorgeous mountain views, which has power grabs to rival Succession, a mob mentality that wouldn’t be out of place in The Sopranos, and bitchy in-fighting reminiscent of peak Dallas and Dynasty.

The story follows the Dutton family as they attempt to hold on to the precious Montana land they stole 150 years ago by fighting off greedy developers and the nearby Native Americans who want to take it back.

At the heart of the drama is John Dutton, played by a gruff Kevin Costner, a sixth-generation rancher who clashes with city slicker gentrifiers, a neighbouring Native American tribe and the various elements of government.

Costner, who won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for 1990’s Dances With Wolves, told Gold Derby back in 2020: “If you make the right kind of western, they’re unforgettable.

“I believe in the audience and their willingness to take that ride, whatever age they are.

“I think that younger people are dying for something that’s compelling. If you don’t make it compelling, they won’t respond. I believe in an audience and I put that on my shoulders every time I decide to do something.”

Throughout the sprawling show, we will see John wrestle with his dark past and protect his family’s future by mercilessly using all tools at his disposal, conveniently represented by his three surviving children.

There’s Beth (Kelly Reilly), a banking professional who knows the language of business; Jamie (Wes Bentley), an attorney and potential politician who uses the levers of the law; and the Duttons’ youngest son Kayce (Luke Grimes), a former Army vet and through-and-through cowboy who is skeptical of his family’s power and doesn’t want to follow his father’s orders forever.

The only sibling that we don’t spend very much time with is Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), the ranch hand who serves as John’s right-hand man.

The fact that Lee isn’t among the montage of introductions might give you a clue that he may not be around long…

In tonight’s opener, the show’s pilot episode, John euthanises a horse that has been badly injured after a road collision, before getting Jamie’s help to have a legal case dismissed, and hiring an ex-con named Jimmy (Jefferson White).

Meanwhile, Kayce is living on a reservation with his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill).

When Dutton cattle wander onto Native American land, a confrontation ensues. The slick new Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who runs a large and successful casino in the Paradise Valley, wants to use wandering stock as a bargaining chip.

Meanwhile, citified real estate developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) is attempting to secure a part of the Duttons’ land on which to build subdivisions, maybe even another town.

John decides the best course of action is to dam the river with explosives.