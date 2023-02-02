Great British Menu returns to BBC Two this year with two chefs from the North East of England including York chef Will Lockwood.

Great British Menu starts off with the North East heats which stretch from Yorkshire and the Humber to Northumberland. The third episode will air on Thursday, February 2 on BBC Two at 8pm.

The two remaining chefs will be cooking up a storm to compete for the winning spot including Will Lockwood, head chef at York’s Michelin star restaurant Roots.

The show host is chef and TV presenter Andi Oliver and judges are Michelin starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur and broadcaster Nisha Katona, Angela Hartnett and comedian and foodie Ed Gamble.

Great British Menu host and judges: Andi Oliver, Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge. (Pic credit: BBC)

Great British Menu 2023 episode 3 preview

For this episode, the two highest-scoring chefs from the north east must compete and cook their six-course menus again. A guest judge will be joining the panel of judges in the form of YouTuber Joe Sugg.

The chefs will need to impress the panel of judges: two Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridgem chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian and food podcaster Ed Gamble. Tonight’s guest judge has also created a graphic novel and voiced animations, including Pizza Boy in Shaun the Sheep.

Tonight’s episode will decide the winning chef of this year’s Great British Menu.

Who is York chef Will Lockwood?

Will began his career at the Black Swan at Oldstead in 2014, where he worked as a demi chef de partie.

He stayed with Tommy Banks and his team, climbing his way up to head chef in 2017 and then moved to Black Swan’s sister restaurant Roots in 2021, where he remains until now.

His culinary style is creative, modern and produce-focussed, using food predominantly grown on the Bank’s family farm, supplemented by local suppliers and ancestral techniques to help keep it alive.