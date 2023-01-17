Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant Karen Wright and Great British Menu chef Bobby Geetha will be attending Wakefield Rhubarb Festival this year as part of Wakefield Council’s programme of events.

The council has announced details of the popular event ahead of this year’s Rhubarb Festival which celebrates the district’s most famous vegetable and will be returning to the city from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19.

The festival will be spread across three days with a full programme of chef demonstrations, family workshops, comedy nights and the famous food and drink market.

The event is curated by Yorkshire Food Guide, a programme of chef demonstrations will take place from 11am to 3pm across the weekend and will welcome the ‘spicy flexitarian’ and MasterChef finalist Radha Kaushal-Bolland and Great British Bake Off 2021 finalist Crystelle Pereira.

Bobby Geetha, chef at Fleur Cafe. (Pic credit: Steve Riding)

Other chefs include Karen Wright, who was born and raised in Featherstone, West Yorkshire, and one of the bakers on Great British Bake Off 2018, Leeds-born Bobby Geetha from Great British Menu and Heather from Farmer Copley’s, while local restaurants Iris, TET and Crows Rest will also showcase their best rhubarb-themed recipes.

A programme of street entertainment will keep families entertained, including traditional Morris dancers and the return of Ruby Rhubarb. Flat Cap Brass will also be hitting the streets of Wakefield with their high energy brass band.

There will be free family workshops throughout the weekend including decorating cupcakes, fondant modelling and games whilst Be Amazing Arts are offering free face painting, craft activities and performing arts sessions.

The Rhu-bar will also be returning where you can indulging in a selection of delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and enjoy live music from Wakefield Music Collective.

Bake Off's Karen Wright. (Pic credit: Kevin Brady)

The food and drink market will include 60 traders, showcasing fresh rhubarb of course, but also the region’s finest gins, jams, pickles, cheese and more.

Cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, Cllr Michael Graham, said: “The Rhubarb Festival is a wonderful celebration and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors from right across the country to enjoy our chefs’ programme, all the opportunities to enjoy delicious food and drink and to take part in entertainment, family workshops and events.

“It’s a fabulous event, and there’s something for all ages to enjoy over the weekend.”

The festival will include a Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail around the city centre, allowing visitors to sample rhubarb cocktails, pastries and dishes from local bars, restaurants and cafes.