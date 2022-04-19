Spring networking event celebrates 20th anniversary of East Yorkshire food and drink guide

Speakers and guests during the Spring Event at The Drewton Estate.

The guide describes where to buy and enjoy the wide range of delicious locally produced food and drink available across the area.

It also contains information on a myriad of activities and events taking place throughout the year – including festivals, food and drink experiences, wildlife watching, heritage and culture, walking and cycling.

The Spring Event, facilitated by the rural team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) and attended by over 100 delegates, was opened by Katie Taylor MBE, chair of East Yorkshire Local Food and Rural Tourism Network, alongside leader of the ERYC, Councillor Jonathan Owen.

The event also featured updates on the Yorkshire Wolds Way long distance path which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year and profiled the successful marketing of the area as an all-year round tourist destination by Visit East Yorkshire.

Katie said: “After a difficult couple of years, Network members thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to meet up again in person to share experiences and ideas.

“I am delighted that membership of the Network continues to grow, as does the customer appetite for East Yorkshire local food and drink and interest in exploring all there is to enjoy in the area.”

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at ERYC, said: “We are fortunate in our area to have a band of highly skilled food producers, retailers and hospitality professionals, working together on a daily basis, with the shared aim of providing customers with an unrivalled range of quality local food and drink.”

Go to eryc.link/localfoodanddrinksguide to view the 2022/23 Enjoy Local Food and Drink Guide.

They will be available from ERYC Tourist Information Centres, leisure centres and libraries, and participating firms.