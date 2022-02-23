The baking star, from Wakefield, says she's even cooked a roast dinner in a caravan and loves baking while she's away on holiday. She will also divulge her top tips for storing the all important food and baking utensils in a caravan.

She revealed that after the stress of competing on GBBO in 2018, she cleaned caravans in France for three weeks to get away from it all.

She said: “Caravans are close to my heart, after Bake Off I escaped to France with my husband to clean caravans it was very therapeutic. I also love to cook while I’m away but you do need to be organised to be able to do it in a small space and be creative - I even used a wine bottle as a rolling pin for my puff pastry.”

Wakefield's Bake Off star Karen Wright

Today at the Caravan Show - presented by Rufus Hound and Gemma Hunt - comes from the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show at the NEC Birmingham tonight (Feb 23) and is made by Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios.

The show, which is on for the next two nights, shows Rufus and Gemma looking at a range of new gizmos and gadgets to get the most out of mobile living, while also looking at the little extras that make caravanning and camping that little bit more luxurious.

Gemma, who used to caravan as a child, said: “There’s such an interest in camping and caravanning now as people are choosing to stay in the UK and visit the amazing places on our doorstep, the pandemic has seen a rise in people having this kind of holiday.”

Gemma also visits Britain’s most expensive static caravan which sold for £700,000 at Sandbanks in Dorset.

Travel expert Simon Calder is also in the show and he says: “Holidaying in a static caravan used to be the only holiday many people could afford but now it’s the only holiday many people want to go on. The rise of static caravans is up 33 per cent since the pandemic as people have fallen back in love with the Great British seaside again.”

Leeds-based Matt White also appears in the show as he and a group of friends go camping to pan for gold. They are delighted to find some gold on their travels and show how easy it is to combine camping with a hobby.