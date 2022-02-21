Today the Johnses, who ran several different restaurants across Yorkshire before arriving at The Hovingham in 2019, confirmed that they will be moving on in the spring.

The couple indicated a dispute over the lease had led to their departure in a statement released on Twitter.

"Due to unviable conditions out of our control, we have made the difficult decision not to renew our lease. To that end we will be leaving The Hovingham Inn. We anticipate that this will be in late spring of this year.

The Hovingham Inn in the North York Moors

"We are now looking to fulfil possible future opportunities, with a very open mind. At this stage, please get in touch should our skills or experience be of interest.

"Despite our best efforts in continuing to build upon our successes, we have been left with no further option but to leave. We have done everything possible to stay on and do not deserve such treatment. Still open and trading. Thank you for your support."

The couple have been in the restaurant trade since 2004 and have achieved numerous listings in top food guides, including Michelin, Harden's, Good Food and Estrella Damm Best Gastropubs.

Richard and Lindsey Johns during their Rascills days

They ran Artisan in Hessle, near Hull, until 2013, when they moved to The Falcon Inn in Withernwick and secured Holderness its first ever entry into the major food guides. Their next venture was a three-year stint at Rascills in Raskelf, but they took the decision to end their lease in 2019, citing difficulties in turning a profit due to the village's location off the main tourist trial.

The Hovingham Inn was previously called The Malt Shovel and was given a full renovation when Richard and Lindsey arrived.