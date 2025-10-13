York's Aesthetica film festival celebrates 15th anniversary and continues to grow

Mark Kermode will be appearing at Aesthetica Film Festival in York next month. Picture Credit: Julie Edwards.

“I really do remember that first one like it was yesterday,” says Cherie Federico, festival founder and director. “What we have been doing in recent years with the festival is branching out and that is really exciting. Film is still a big part of what it is – there are 300 films in competition this year including shorts and features from all over the world, but we also have virtual reality projects and we have extended to include lots of other elements including a games lab and a podcasting lounge celebrating audio storytelling.”

One of the innovations this year is the music strand in partnership with Caffe Nero and Universal Music which will see a line-up of ten of the best of the UK’s emerging talent. “For a few years now, I have wanted to bring music into the festival,” says Federico. “Music and film go hand in hand.” Then a fortuitous meeting with Pablo Ettinger, one of the founders of Caffe Nero, led to an interesting discussion. “He also has an agency for unsigned musicians called Talentbanq and they put on gigs. I told him my idea and that no other film festival in the UK has a new music stage; we discussed how a partnership might work and I decided to go for it. It is a mini music festival within the festival. It is really exciting and the energy around it is so joyful.”

Sophie Duker will be appearing at Aesthetica Film Festival in York next month.

Headline speakers this year include multi-award-winning screenwriter Peter Straughn whose films include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the recent Conclave for which he won both a BAFTA and an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay; renowned film critic Mark Kermode who will be talking about his latest book as well as appearing with his band The Dodge Brothers playing live accompaniment to the 1928 silent movie Beggars of Life and Mark Herbert CEO of Sheffield-based Warp Films, producers of This Is England, Four Lions and the recent Netflix hit series Adolescence. Herbert will be the keynote speaker at the festival’s UK Film Production Summit bringing together 150 leading production companies, including BBC, Film4, ITV, Channel 5, Clerkenwell Films and Working Title, to discuss the future of production across film, TV and streaming.

Other industry professionals who will be speaking and offering their expertise at the festival include film editors, production designers, special effects supervisors, producers, directors and games producers.

A major part of the festival are the masterclasses that it offers – this year there are a hundred including an event presented by Ridley Scott Associates which takes festival goers behind the scenes of epic blockbusters such as Gladiator, Napoleon and Alien.

Another first for the festival this year is the Beyond the Frame strand which ranges over comedy, live performance and discussion. One of the headliners is comedian, writer and Taskmaster champion Sophie Duker who will be presenting and performing in an all-women comedy night. Also included in Beyond the Frame is the new Aesthetica Fringe. “We decided to use the festival’s reach and audience to support talent in the region,” says Federico. “It is an artist-led initiative – we asked people to submit ideas and we have 25 projects happening around York from art installation to theatre, a photography exhibition, a DJ set and comedy improvisation.”

Aesthetica Film Festival celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and returns to York next month. Picture: Jim Poyner

The festival plays a significant part in the cultural sector of the region and has become a hub for all kinds of creativity across a range of different artforms. “We have done 15 years and I really feel that the festival has entered a new era,” says Federico. “I want us to be a place where people come to experience the breadth of the cultural sector. What it boils down to is different ways of telling stories and bringing people together – and let’s not forget the massive positive economic impact that an event like this, and the cultural sector as a whole, has on the local region; I think it is important to recognise that. One of the things I am most pleased about is that we are making space for established organisations but we are also opening the door for new talent to come through.”