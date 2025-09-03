The television series which focuses on the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been shortlisted for an award.

Yorkshire Air 999, which is narrated by actor David Morrisey, has been named among the finalists at this year’s Royal Television Society Yorkshire Awards.

The show is in its second series, on Really channel and streaming on Discovery+, and is shortlisted in the High Volume Factual category, alongside Cause of Death, Our Great Yorkshire Life and Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics.

Produced by Air TV, also up for Production Company of the Year, Yorkshire Air 999 takes viewers inside one of the UK’s busiest air ambulance charities, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

YAA operates a fleet of three Airbus H145 helicopters, and the service is operational seven days a week, with its paramedics and doctors being seconded from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

It has two bases – at Nostell, near Wakefield and Topcliffe in Thirsk.

However it is an independent charity and relies on volunteers and their fundraising efforts to continue its lifesaving work.

The service’s medical director Dr Stuart Reid said: “Yorkshire Air 999 gives viewers a true window into our world.

"It shows the split-second decisions, the advanced treatments delivered in challenging conditions, and the human stories that stay with us long after the mission ends.

"The series is filmed with real sensitivity and respect for our patients, and we are incredibly proud to see the work of our crews recognised with this nomination.”

The show is filmed using a combination of body-worn cameras, helicopter-mounted minicams, and a multi-camera set-up in YAA’s operations room at its Nostell air support unit in Wakefield.

As part of the filming, there is also a dedicated camera operator who joins the crew on missions to capture every moment up close.

Each mission is shown from the moment a 999 call comes in, to the patient handover at hospital, with follow-up interviews offering a moving insight into the lasting impact of YAA’s work.

The show’s cases range from cardiac arrests and road traffic collisions to complex equestrian accidents, sporting injuries and rural rescues, all set against Yorkshire’s dramatic landscapes.

Viewers also witness the advanced, often lifesaving, treatments performed by the critical care team, including rapid sequence intubation, thoracostomies, roadside blood transfusions, and advanced airway management.

The winners of the RTS Yorkshire Awards will be announced on October 24 at Headingley Stadium, with categories ranging from drama and documentary to news, animation and factual entertainment.