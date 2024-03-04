What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

My most vivid and important Yorkshire memory is in 2002 when I got my first job at Yorkshire TV in Leeds. I’d wanted to work in TV for as long as I can remember and my first job out of University was on Play Your Cards Right, as Bruce Forsyth’s personal runner. I adored every minute of it and he was extremely funny and a real gentleman.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

I absolutely love the Yorkshire Dales, especially around Buckden because it’s so beautiful, peaceful and it makes me feel happy. We have a campervan and my husband, kids and I regularly have camping adventures here.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

It would be going for a walk in the Yorkshire countryside with my girlfriends, followed by a three course pub lunch. We’ve been best friends since year seven at secondary school in York and we all now live in Leeds and see each other all the time - even our husbands and kids are friends.

Robin Hood Bay on the Yorkshire Coast from the Fore Shore. Picture Credit Charlotte Graham

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

The view from Ravenshall Hotel cliffs to Robin Hoods Bay is absolutely stunning and holds so many memories for me. It was one of my mum’s favourites too and since she’s passed away, it’s even more special.

Which Yorkshire sportsman, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Nicola Adams is an exceptional woman and seems like a laugh, so I know we’d have fun.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

I would love to take the late, great Kay Mellor for lunch and thank her for giving me one of my first television jobs over 20 years ago - I was her runner on Fat Friends.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

There’s a gorgeous swimming spot on Castley Lane in Poole, opposite Riffa Beck. It’s got a little beach and shallow water, so the kids can swim and play. We go a lot in summer and it’s a fantastic, free day out.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

I’d takeover Grantley Hall and invite all my friends and family for a no expense spared day of being pampered and preened. If I had a choice, I’d wear a dressing gown everyday, so this would be heaven for me.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It has absolutely everything you need - outstanding countryside, vibrant cities and really funny people! I’ve travelled all over the world and I still think Yorkshire is one of the most beautiful places on earth - I honestly wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I love watching the Leeds Rhino Netball Team - it’s fast paced, exciting and a brilliant family day out. The women are exceptional athletes, they deserve more recognition.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Zucco in Leeds is the best Italian restaurant in Yorkshire in my opinion. It’s run by an Italian family who put their heart and soul into making every meal exceptional and it shows.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I love farm shops - they’re a feast for your eyes and stomach! My favourite is Fodder in Harrogate.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Yorkshire has improved immensely, especially Leeds. It is a creative and business powerhouse and a fantastic place to build and grow a business.

If you had to change one thing in, or about Yorkshire, what would that be?

Leeds needs better public transport options that are actually enticing for people to use and more bike lanes. I sometimes bike to my office in the city centre and I don’t feel safe because there’s limited bike paths.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My sister, Sallie, because she has overcome being a widow at the age of 32 (with two young boys) and brought them up to be happy, intelligent and confident men. She’s worked as a nurse in the NHS for more than 25 years and has recently been promoted to Community Nurse Matron - she’s a real hero in my eyes.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Yorkshire has been intrinsic to my career having started at Yorkshire TV over 20 years ago. I now run my own business in Leeds called UK Locations, which hires locations for film, TV and photo shoots. We’re one of the leading location agents in the UK and we specialise in Yorkshire residential and commercial locations. We work with Netflix, Apple TV, Disney + and have recently provided locations for BBC1’s The Boat Story and Netflix’s, Fool Me Once.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

Bob Mortimer is an absolute genius. Gone Fishing is one of my favourite TV programmes.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?

Robin Hoods Bay - it’s a gorgeous fishing village with a beautiful beach and the most gorgeous views. It’s an extremely special place to me and my family. I recommend walking along the beach to Ravenscar to get a glimpse of the seal colony.