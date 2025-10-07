In the upcoming episode of Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen, Dan Walker and Helen Skelton will be taking a trip from Flamborough Head to Spurn Point along the East Yorkshire coast.

In the next episode of Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen, the two TV presenters will head to the East Yorkshire coast for a walk that takes them from Flamborough Head to the wild beauty of Spurn Point.

On the way, Helen Skelton and Dan Walker discover spectacular chalk cliffs, wildlife, rich history, and the welcoming people who call the coastline their home.

The adventure will start at Flamborough Head, Yorkshire’s only chalk headland, where windswept views and a rock formation known as the ‘drinking dinosaur’ set the scene.

Helen and Dan at Kelsey Lake. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

A visit to the striking Bempton Cliffs brings Helen in close contact with puffins, she and Dan join RSPB wardens to learn about vital seabird conservation.

The journey continues to Hornsea, once home to Britain’s most famous pottery, where Dan explores the museum’s treasures before attempting to craft a mug with a personal twist.

Meanwhile, viewers will meet a mother-and-daughter duo galloping along the sands of Fraisthorpe Beach, celebrating the joy of open spaces and the bond between rider and horse.

At Withernsea, the pair take in the seaside atmosphere before heading to Kelsey Lakes, where paddleboard yoga tests their balance with stunning backdrops.

Dan will then unearth the story of the Wright brothers of Welwick and their role in the Gunpowder Plot, while sculptor Emme Stothard reveals how Spurn Point has inspired her striking artworks.

Finally, at Easington Lighthouse, Helen and Dan climb to the top for what they call the most breathtaking view yet - marking the perfect end to a journey through one of Yorkshire’s most remarkable landscapes.