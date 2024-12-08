Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is also highly creative, with her own studio-workshop at home in Heworth, and she also volunteers The Fairfax House.

She is one of the small team who create the end-of-year ‘visitors’ to the mansion, the famed toy mice, which have proved so popular. Sandie’s seasonal skills are once again skittering around the Georgian townhouse, delighting guests. Sandie is married to David, and they have two daughters.

I’m currently reading

Dan Walker and Helen Skelton in episode two of the show. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

I’m an avid reader, and always have been. I’ve had a much-prized library card for as long as I can remember, in fact, one of my earliest memories is of being at the library counter, and looking at all those cardboard index markers, inserted very carefully into all the books.

I had an uncle who worked at Odhams Press, and he’d sometimes came over and gave us books – they were mainly educational or technical, and always interesting.

At the moment, I’m thoroughly enjoying a book by Stanley Tucci, the actor, director, and writer, and it’s called What I ate in One Year (and related thoughts). A journal of eating in just about every place (and situation) he’s been in. Hugely entertaining, and part cookbook – part autobiography.

I’m also reading The Running Grave, by Robert Galbraith (that’s the alternative name for J K Rowling), and I tend to have fiction to hand on my Kindle, and everything else in book form – if everything I read, on every subject was in hardback or paperback, then I don’t think that David and I would have anywhere to live in the house, there’s so much.

Sandie Young works from a studio workshop at her home in Heworth.

I’ve been listening to

That Kindle (audio books), and it’s interesting that there are some readers who are wonderful in telling the story (Running Grave is read by Robert Glenister, and he’s absolutely spot-on) and there are others which, well, shall we say, don’t really impress as much as they should.

At home, I’m lucky to have what I call my “happy place,” where I work and create, I’ve taken over one of the double bedrooms as my domain.

I’ve got a pretty wide taste in music, but I have never ever been able to get into jazz, I just cannot understand it at all.

Music on in the background as I work is fine, but it must suit my mood.

Otherwise, there’s a whole lot of recorded programmes to listen to and watch, most of them concerts from this year’s Proms, so that’s something to look forward to.

On TV, I’ve been watching

Dan Walker’s engrossing series on Yorkshire, which has proved conclusively to David and me that there is so much that we don’t know about this county, and that we still have an awful lot of exploring to do.

Then there’s The Great British Bake Off, which is pretty much soft and gentle. But never ever the news on TV these days, because it seems to me that it is a constant drip, drip, drip of depression and questionable information, making your decisions for you.

We both decided some time ago that we’d get a good morning newspaper, and read that together – far more satisfying.

The live performance I’d recommend is

We are great fans of the York Barbican – which I don’t feel is used as much as it could be. I saw Paloma Faith there, performing to a packed hall, and it was simply wonderful, an electric atmosphere. And we also like live music in our Minster, concerts there have a magic to them.

There is the added bonus, or course, that as a York resident, you don’t have to pay to go in if you are in the mood, and on the spur of the moment.

My next boxed set or streamed series will be (or was….)

It is highly debatable if David would ever sit through an entire series of anything, binge watching is not his style at all.

So, I’ve invested in a little DVD player for upstairs, and I shall be sitting through all 72 episodes of the brilliant series Grimm, which is a sort of occult detective fiction of today, with a liberal splash of police procedural drama.

I rather like science fiction, and those stories that have a creepy feel to them, a touch of menace. Come to think of it, there’s a little bit of “whodunnit?” at the Fairfax this season.

The App I couldn’t be without is

Facebook, because I belong to two international sewing groups, and it’s great to see what others are up to.

What is right at the top of your “To do” Bucket list?

As far as travel is concerned, well, David and I are pretty flexible, but, since we are both celebrating being 70 next year, I think that we’ll be doing something to make it special, and a trip to the Far East is on the cards.