Yorkshire restaurant transformed into movie set for Netflix's 'Bank of Dave: The Sequel' leaving staff in 'shell shock'

One York restaurant transformed into a movie set as filming of the Bank of Dave: The Sequel is underway in Yorkshire.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post the film sequel “is currently in production and shooting in the North of England”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One place the cast were filming was at the York restaurant, Caramba Steakhouse.

Caramba Steakhouse York played turned into a movie set for four days as Bank of Dave: The Sequel started filming.

The restaurant owner, Dale Laverick, told The Yorkshire Post he was left with “shell shock” seeing cast members in his establishment.

Mr Laverick explained that the Caramba Steakhouse was set up on Monday and Tuesday (Mar 4 and 5), and filming took place on Wednesday (Mar 6) before restoring the venue back to its original specifications.

Restaurant staff were given some time off due to the four-day closure, but Mr Laverick remained on set in case any changes were needed at the last minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I really enjoyed myself, even though I was just sat out of the way just watching. I really enjoy my films so it was so interesting just watching them work.

“Got a bit of shell shock when one of the actors appeared. As I had just watched one of their films the night before.

“Me and my wife didn't bother any of them. But they all spoke to us as they were passing.

“I met the director when they were scouting the locations. He was very nice and enthusiastic about the whole process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank of Dave: The Sequel follows on from the 2023 hit following the true story of Burnley local Dave Fishwick, a working-class, self-made millionaire who set up a community bank to help local businesses.

This time Dave’s bank has a new enemy – payday loan companies.

Along with several members of the original cast – including Rory Kinnear as Dave – Netflix recently confirmed This Is Us lead Chrissy Metz had joined the cast.