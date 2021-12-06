Amanda is one of a number of guests on the show, which is being broadcast live from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire every night until Thursday.

Also featuring with be a heavily pregnant Helen Skelton alongside Jules Hudson, farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson and resident chef Tim Bilton.

Helen who is due to give birth on New Year’s Eve - says anything could happen as it’s live tv but she’s asked for Shona Searson from The Yorkshire Vet on standby just in case she goes into labour early.

Amanda Owen tries out wild swimming in tonight's episode

Amanda Owen will brave the six degree water at a lake in Snowdonia on the show tonight.

She said: "I love swimming with my brood in the wilds of Yorkshire but today I’m venturing to Snowdonia National Park. They said the rush is better on colder days as the water clears the head, boosts the immune system and reduces blood pressure.”

After the swim a very cold Amanda emerges and says: “I feel achingly cold but I feel alive."

Tim Bilton will be helping viewers get ready for Christmas and JB Gill will also be visiting a mistletoe farm as Rob and Dave go to experience sub-zero temperatures in Sweden as they go to buy a new Swiss Valet ram.

Rob said: "We are really looking forward to going live tonight - we are so grateful to our viewers who have got behind us and showed us such support and we feel privileged to be able to do this show.

“We have been to Sweden which was very cold and you’ll have to watch to find out how we get on out there."

Among the animals featured in this series will be Raspberry the donkey who gives birth tonight to the farm’s first ever minuature donkey who is named Rita after the pop star Rita Ora.

Rob said: “I had to help with the birth - it was a stressful delivery but we managed to navigate it. I was filming it on my iPhone with one hand and helping Raspberry with the other.”

Helen added: ”The show is feel good. We’ve got cute animals and inspiring stories to cheer people up this winter.”