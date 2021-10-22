Yorkshire Shepherdess and Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda Owen and her family feature on charity Christmas card

The new Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity Christmas card featuring the the Yorkshire Shepherdess and Our Yorkshire Farm family

Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen and her family captured the nation's hearts in the hit Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire Farm. Now Amanda, husband Clive and their childen are starring on a charity Christmas card painted by Harrogate artist Anita Bowerman.

The Owens, who farm at remote Ravenseat in Upper Swaledale, feature on a set of 2021 Yorkshire Air Ambulance Christmas cards, which is available to pre-order for £5 for 10 cards. All the proceeds go to the charity, which is close to the family's heart.

It is the third year in a row that the Owens and artist Anita have worked together to produce a handpainted card to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Ths latest work of art is titled "Yorkshire shepherdess - At Home for Christmas".

Amanda and her youngest children at home on Ravenseat Farm

Set in the family's cosy sitting room, it shows Amanda decorating the Christmas tree with Sydney and Annas looking on. Clemmy is cuddling the dogs with Tony the pony settled nearby. Amanda's husband Clive is perched on the fireguard with Nancy and Violet is looking out of the window at the starry sky with a YAA helicopter in the distance.

The new Yorkshire shepherdess set of Christmas cards is available to pre-order from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance website now and will be in stock from November 15. Copies of the 2020 Yorkshire Shepherdess card, which depicts a festive rural scene of Amanda and her children in a barn with their livestock, and the 2019 card, which shows Amanda with her sheepdog and sheep on a snowy moor, are also still available to buy from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance website. www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk.

You can also buy the 2019 and 2020 cards now and the new 2021 card from November 15 from artist Anita Bowerman's Dove Street Art Gallery and Studio on Back Granville Street in Harrogate. www.anitabowerman.co.uk

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an independent charity which relies heavily on the generosity of the public and organisations to keep the service active. The charity receives no government and serves five million people across Yorkshire, carrying out over 1,500 missions every year. The charity operates two, state-of- the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.

Amanda Owen working at Ravenseat Farm

Multi-talented Amanda Owen is a long-time supporter of the YAA. A hill farmer at one of the highest and most remote farms in England, she is also a photographer, public speaker, author and columnist.

Born in Huddersfield in 1975, she is the daughter of a model and an engineer. After a stint in modeling, she followed her heart and moved to rural North Yorkshire in her early 20s to pursue her dream of becoming a shepherdess, which was sparked after reading the James Herriot books.

She offered her services as a labourer at farms in the Dales, milking cows, driving tractors and carrying out other important work to gain hands-on experience, but also picked up shifts in a newsagents, a pottery shop and a factory to earn some money.

During a stint at a farm in Cumbria in 1995, she travelled over to the Dales to borrow a male sheep and that is where she met Clive, who is the tenant of the remote Ravenseat Farm where they now live. The couple married in 2000 and they now have nine children together and tend to a 2,000 acre farm, which is home to around 1,000 sheep.

Artist Anita Bowerman who painted the Owen family festive scene for the new Yorkshire Air Ambulance Christmas card

She first found fame after tweeting about her life there and her Yorkshire Shepherdess Twitter account now has 177,000 followers. Amanda has since written a series of bestselling books, including The Yorkshire Shepherdess, A Year in the Life of the Yorkshire Shepherdess and The Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess. Her fourth book, Celebrating the Seasons with The Yorkshire Shepherdess is due out on October 28, 2021. Visit www.yorkshireshepherdess.com for details.

The Owen family first appeared on our screens when they featured in an ITV documentary called The Dales, which aired in 2011. They then appeared on Channel 5 show New Lives in the Wild, before they were given their own TV series Our Yorkshire Farm, which went on to become Channel 5's most-watched show.