Five Reunite for Massive UK Arena Tour – Coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield!

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 11:16 BST
FIVEFIVE
FIVE
Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, and Sean Conlon will be hitting the road for the ‘KEEP ON MOVIN’ 2025’ Tour, a 12-date celebration of their biggest hits, kicking off in October before heading to Utilita Arena Sheffield on 19 November 2025!

Fans can expect an electrifying night of 90s nostalgia, packed with all their chart-topping anthems, including Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down, When The Lights Go Out, and their No.1 singles Keep On Movin’, We Will Rock You, and Let’s Dance.

This won’t be Five’s first time at Utilita Arena Sheffield—the band previously brought three sold-out shows to the venue back in 2000, proving their lasting popularity with fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for Five’s Sheffield show go on general sale on Friday, 7 March at 10am. Don’t miss out on the chance to relive the ultimate boyband era live on stage!

For access to any presale tickets please sign-up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter and for more information, visit www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice