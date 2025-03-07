Five Reunite for Massive UK Arena Tour – Coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield!

FIVE

Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, and Sean Conlon will be hitting the road for the ‘KEEP ON MOVIN’ 2025’ Tour, a 12-date celebration of their biggest hits, kicking off in October before heading to Utilita Arena Sheffield on 19 November 2025!

Fans can expect an electrifying night of 90s nostalgia, packed with all their chart-topping anthems, including Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down, When The Lights Go Out, and their No.1 singles Keep On Movin’, We Will Rock You, and Let’s Dance.

This won’t be Five’s first time at Utilita Arena Sheffield—the band previously brought three sold-out shows to the venue back in 2000, proving their lasting popularity with fans.

Tickets for Five’s Sheffield show go on general sale on Friday, 7 March at 10am. Don’t miss out on the chance to relive the ultimate boyband era live on stage!