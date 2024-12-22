Football stars deliver festive surprises to children’s hospice

Footballers from around South Yorkshire brought festive joy and gifts to children at Bluebell Wood this Christmas.

Players from Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Rotherham United football clubs met children and their families at the hospice in North Anston, with lots of photos taken – and there were even footy skills on display with a few kickabouts too!

Liam Palmer, who plays with Sheffield Wednesday, said: “The visit to Bluebell Wood is always one of our Christmas highlights for both our players and staff, and it is heartwarming to meet the children and their families and spend some time with them. We are always given an extra special welcome, and it is lovely that we can help bring a little festive joy to the youngsters.”

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive at Bluebell Wood, said: “The clubs really do take the children to their hearts, and we are so grateful to everyone involved for their time and generosity in helping put smiles on faces. The players and staff help create so many incredible memories and you only have to look at the children to see how excited they are at meeting some of their heroes.”

Bluebell Wood opened in 2008 and cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

In addition to clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times. The team also supports other healthcare providers in the community and in local hospitals.

It costs almost £6.5m each year to keep the hospice running, with around just 16 percent of funding coming from government and the remaining 84 percent generated by fundraising. All services are completely free to families who are referred to Bluebell Wood.