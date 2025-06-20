Free surf lessons for kids at Europe’s largest inland surf resort this July

Scotland’s most exciting new holiday destination is making waves for families this summer - with free surf lessons and sessions for kids throughout July.

Lost Shore Surf Resort, based just outside Edinburgh, is offering families staying four nights or more in its luxury hilltop lodges a free surf lesson every day for up to three children aged between 7 years and 16 years - a huge saving of up to £150 per day.

The offer includes expert instruction from International Surfing Association (ISA) qualified coaches, as well as full kit hire - wetsuits, boots, gloves and surfboards - all included at no extra cost. For those already with the surf bug, free sessions are also on offer, with equipment provided if required.

Kids surf free at Lost Shore Surf Resort throughout July

Located just minutes from Edinburgh Airport, Lost Shore Surf Resort is the first of its kind in Scotland and one of the most advanced surf destinations in the world. Its wave pool, three times the size of Hampden football pitch, making it the ultimate spot to learn to surf or hone your skills.

The luxury self-catering hilltop lodge sleeps up to 8 people and boasts panoramic views of the wave pool and resort grounds. Each lodge comes with an open plan kitchen, dining area and lounge, making it perfect for families and groups, and even come with their own wet changing and surf storage area.

Lee Wood, Surf and Hospitality Director at Lost Shore Surf Resort said: “This July, families can experience an unforgettable staycation with world-class surfing right on their doorstep of their luxury lodge. Kids can learn to surf or hone their skills for free, while adults can join them at exclusive discounted rates when booking accommodation. Beyond the waves, there’s plenty to explore - both at the resort and across Scotland - making it a unique, active holiday just a short journey from Edinburgh Airport and the Capital.”

And the fun doesn’t stop there - throughout July kids can also take part in circus workshops run by Think Circus, learning skills like juggling and plate spinning.