Free women's wellness event for Kirkwood Hospice

Community minded holistic therapists have joined forces to create a one off free event to support women on their wellness journey in Holmfirth. On July 1, seven women will be welcoming women of all ages to Face and Body MediaSpa from 2pm until 8pm to give free taster sessions from angelic reiki to nutrition advice, for a holistic body and soul makeover - in return for a donation to Kirkwood Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Sam Wells from SoullFull said: “We want the event to be accessible to all, so the donation can be as small as you like, and anonymous. Women supporting women is so important whether in the menopause or dealing with teenage hormones. We’d love to see multi generations come along and understand and embrace all the different stages of life and the support on offer.”

Co-organiser Kiron Willacy added: “I’m truly excited to collaborate with a group of inspiring women, dedicated to supporting others in areas such as skin health, mindfulness, menopause, life coaching, nutrition, and physical well-being.”