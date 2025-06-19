Free women's wellness event for Kirkwood Hospice
Organiser Sam Wells from SoullFull said: “We want the event to be accessible to all, so the donation can be as small as you like, and anonymous. Women supporting women is so important whether in the menopause or dealing with teenage hormones. We’d love to see multi generations come along and understand and embrace all the different stages of life and the support on offer.”
Co-organiser Kiron Willacy added: “I’m truly excited to collaborate with a group of inspiring women, dedicated to supporting others in areas such as skin health, mindfulness, menopause, life coaching, nutrition, and physical well-being.”
For more details contact Sam Wells 07736229991 [email protected]