Freedom Festival On Tour Across the Region

Hull’s iconic International Arts and Culture Festival, Freedom Festival, is once again extending its reach beyond the city with the exciting Freedom On Tour programme. This initiative brings a dynamic selection of world-class cultural experiences to communities across Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire, ensuring that the region as a whole can partake in the festival’s unique creative offerings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 18 years, Freedom Festival has transformed Hull City Centre into a vibrant hub of artistic expression and social engagement. This was only made possible thanks to public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, and it will seeacclaimed performances take to the road in Goole, Cleethorpes, Bridlington and Tadcaster. This expansion reflects the festival’s commitment to making culture accessible to a broader audience and extending community connections well beyond Hull’s borders.

Phil Hargreaves, Festival Director, shares his enthusiasm for this regional expansion: “We are thrilled to build on last year’s successful visit to Bridlington by extending the Freedom On Tour programme further. At Freedom Festival, we believe that culture should be accessible to all. As a child who grew up in a low income, single parent family, I know how important it is to have high quality, accessible culture on your doorstep. This drives me to ensure inspiring performances reach broader communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since 2007, Freedom Festival has grown into one of the city’s most treasured annual cultural events and I am delighted that we get to share that growth and high quality experience with the city’s neighbours. Drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year, Freedom Festival captivates with a distinctive blend of circus, theatre, visual art, and socially motivated performances.”

Taroo

The 2025 tour begins in Goole Town Centre on Tuesday, 26th August, followed by Cleethorpes on Wednesday, 27th August. The programme continues at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, 28th August, and concludes in Tadcaster on Friday, 29th August.

Audiences can look forward to a diverse and exciting range of performances that capture the spirit of the Freedom Festival. Possê, by Sound de Secà, is a lively street show full of percussion, dance, and voice, bringing people together with a burst of energy and joy. Time to Loop - Duo Kaos tells a moving story through acrobatics and dance; about change, love, and the connections we share.

Taroo, created by Moroccan artist Said Mouhssine, combines parkour, circus skills, and storytelling, mixing humour and impressive physical feats to present everyday street life in a fresh way. The contemporary circus show Human Flag offers stunning performances that explore traditions and new possibilities. Electric Feel invites audiences into a fun and musical experience inspired by the natural energy that connects us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ICHI is a one-man band who creates playful performances using handmade instruments and everyday objects, delighting audiences at festivals around the world.

Human Flag

The Freedom On Tour programme captures the ethos of Freedom Festival - celebrating creativity, community, and our internationalism. The Freedom Festival Trust is proud to share this rich cultural offering with communities across the wider region, inviting everyone to experience this exceptional showcase of artistry.