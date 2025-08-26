Freedom Festival Programme is here

Freedom Festival brings a celebration of Art, Music, Dance, Circus and Community to the City of Hull.

From 28–31 August, Hull’s streets, squares, and marina will once again come alive with an extraordinary mix of world-class circus, unique music, daring performances, thought-provoking installations, and joyful community experiences.

Over the course of the weekend there will be over 76 performances created by 29 Artists and companies from 6 countries, featuring over 150 performers and community members, with over 100 hours of free to access arts and culture.

Phil Hargreaves, Festival Director says: “With three distinct zones across the city centre, you can cram as much in as possible, have a chilled experience or pop in for a particular highlight. The team at Freedom Festival has pulled together some highlights to get you in the mood.”

Pirate Taxi will perform at Freedom Festival in Hull.

Internationally renowned Copenhagen Collective bring The Genesis to Hull following a hit run at Edinburgh fringe, five-star reviews and a LIST award nomination. Night of the Werewolves, a thrilling live theatre experience, where audience members play the original game that inspired hit TV series the Traitors.

Music pulses throughout the festival, including The Torch presented at Hull Truck Theatre, a tribute to Ghanaian legend Ebo Taylor by his grandson Kobby Taylor, alongside a vibrant busking trail featuring a brass band, DJ’s, local music creators and pop-up Piano’s across the city.

Parades, playful street theatre, and interactive performances spill into public spaces. Families can encounter Parade: The Giant wheel by Autin Dance Theatre featuring local community performers roaming through the city centre and Posse a vibrant music procession, with guest appearance from Hull’s Freedom Chorus.

Take a moment in one of the great buildings in the city, including stepping into Microworld, an interactive digital ecosystem at Ferens; experience Into The Light: Pioneers of Black British Ballet in Central library or Devour an exploration of female identity, in the pop up space on Humber street.

There will be plenty for all the family to get their teeth into including playful experiences such as Pirate Taxi - a unique circus taxi, Castaway - a high impact aerial performance and Family Catwalk Extravaganza - a fun interactive family party. Alongside this are a range of creative workshops, chess battles, and the uplifting beats from Hull’s very own Beats Bus, ensuring there’s something for all ages.

Expect wow moments from Dutch theatre company Vloeistof as they turn the marina into a stage with Sliding Slope, Breath - a mesmerising circus performance featuring a crane and a 30m rope, finishing Saturday evening with Sound De Seca’s celebration +, a fun, energetic and lively performance for all to enjoy.

In collaboration with Hull Independent Cinema, a programme of films and screenings brings fresh voices and perspectives to the Freedom Festival with our Screen at the Dock, adding another layer to the festival’s celebration of freedom and creativity.

