From Australia "The Weeping Willows, Folk/Bluegrass/Americana at Bluebird Bakery, Acomb, York.

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST
Every song penned by The Weeping Willows is a love song.

They’d deny that, of course.

These tracks, they’d claim, are works of imagination – tales of cruelty, tragedy, murder and betrayal, all populated by gamblers, sinners, infidels and travelling salesmen (read: wandering musicians).

Ask Andy or Laura to define their work and they’d probably hit you with phrases like “cautionary tales”, “murder ballads” or simply “folk songs”, but in truth these are love songs – each and every one of them.

The Weeping Willows Gig Posterplaceholder image
The Weeping Willows Gig Poster

Thursday 10th July, Rise@Bluebird Bakery, 201 Acomb Rd. Acomb, York YO24 4HD.

Doors: 7.30pm.

Tickets: £13.70.

Contact: 01904 799999

