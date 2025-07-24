From Australia to York: Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes

Lachlan Bryan and the Wildes are heading to Rise@Bluebird Bakery on Thursday, 21 August.

Over more than a decade Lachlan Bryan has built a reputation as a master storyteller, regardless of whether he's performing solo, fronting his band The Wildes or collaborating with Country Music Icon Catherine Britt in The Pleasures. His songs range from hard hitting social commentary to deeply personal musings, but each contains a unique turn of phrase, dark humour and an ever-present sense of romance.

In 2025, Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes will be appearing in “full band mode” in the UK for the first time. Despite iconic performances at Maverick Festival in 2019, 2023 and 2024 and many shows around these Isles both as headliner and support-act for good friends Hannah Aldridge and Alan Fletcher, the band has mostly travelled the Northern Hemisphere as a three piece. That all changes this year as usual suspects Lachlan, Riley Catherall (guitar) and Shaun Ryan (bass) are joined by Ben Middleton on drums and Yorkshire’s own Emily Lawler on the fiddle and viola.