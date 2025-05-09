From Chris Whitty to Wicked Wit: Jimmy Livingstone Live at Ilkley Manor House

Spoken word poet Jimmy Livingstone is making waves. After building a following in the South, he's finally heading north to Ilkley Manor House on 22 May!

Jimmy Livingstone is a spoken word poet whose performances have been gaining traction in the South. After captivating audiences at solo gigs and small festivals, he’s now bringing his sharp, quick-fire rhyming to Ilkley.

A Genesis Poetry Slam finalist, he also portrayed Chris Whitty in This England on Sky Atlantic—though he insists his real-life hair is far superior! Trained at RADA, his career has spanned theatre, animation, and music, earning acclaim as an actor, writer, director, and singer-songwriter before turning to poetry. His most recent voice acting work includes video games such as Elden Ring and the Xenoblade Chronicles.

His work explores the personal, satirical, and political, all wrapped in dark, wicked humour. Expect strong language, adult themes, and sinful laughter.

The performance will take place at Ilkley Manor House on Thursday, 22 May 2025, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are £14 and can be purchased online via the What's On section of ilkleymanorhouse.org, or in person at the House when we open on weekends. Please note this performance is suitable for ages 18+ only!

Visit ilkleymanorhouse.org to see all our events and to book. Ilkley Manor House is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm.