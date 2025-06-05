From Storms to Songs: The Story of Mission Through Music, Books, and Community

Armed with a heart to serve and a voice to uplift, Tope’s journey would take him from lecture halls to concert halls, from quiet prayer closets to global platforms, becoming a voice of healing for a generation in pain.

When Tope Dada arrived in Bradford, he didn’t just carry dreams—he carried destiny.

Armed with a heart to serve and a voice to uplift, Tope’s journey would take him from lecture halls to concert halls, from quiet prayer closets to global platforms, becoming a voice of healing for a generation in pain.

A Scholar with a Mission

While in Bradford, Tope earned a Master’s degree in Peace, Conflict, and Development from the University of Bradford—a field that perfectly reflected his heart for social harmony, community restoration, and mental wellness. During his time as a student, he was also elected a student representative, where he advocated for student welfare and diversity, building bridges among cultures and sparking conversations that mattered.

This academic grounding in peacebuilding and community development now echoes in everything he does—from his lyrics to his leadership.

The Storm Is Over—A Song That Speaks

Tope’s song “The Storm Is Over” is not just another gospel release—it’s a spiritual declaration. It speaks to people walking through anxiety, grief, depression, and confusion. With soothing harmonies and faith-filled lyrics, the track reminds us all that no matter how dark the night, morning always comes.

“I wrote it during one of my lowest seasons,” Tope recalls. “But God gave me a melody of hope.”

The song has deeply resonated across communities and has earned him recognition from the Bradford Music Scene Awards and the prestigious Black Yorkshire Awards.

Healing Through Words – His Books

Tope’s impact extends far beyond music. His compelling book, “Sound Mind: How Music Shapes Mental Health,” explores the powerful intersection of worship and wellness. It’s a deeply researched and emotionally resonant read, showing how melodies can restore clarity, strength, and emotional equilibrium.

He is also the author of:

“Winning People, Making Impact” — a motivational guide to building lasting influence

“Feel More Fulfilled as a Parent” — a practical book on parenting with purpose and compassion

These works are widely appreciated by faith-based leaders, mental health advocates, and everyday readers seeking encouragement.

Men’s Porch — A Platform for Men to Heal and Lead

Through his lived experiences and counselling background, Tope recognized that many men were silently suffering under the weight of societal pressure, emotional wounds, and personal battles.

This birthed Men’s Porch—a bold initiative offering men a safe space to talk about mental health, marriage, faith, parenting, and purpose. From workshops to weekly meetups, it’s grown into a powerful brotherhood.

Out of this vision came the Men’s Porch Legacy Awards, a celebration of men making tangible impact in their families and communities. It’s not about perfection—it’s about progress and purpose.

The Broader Mission: Faith, Family, and Foundations

Tope’s commitment to humanitarian work shines through the Tetod Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Tomiwa Dada. Together, they champion education, mental health support, food drives, clothing initiatives, and skill-building workshops across underprivileged communities.

Tomiwa also leads Babes of the Most High, a women’s empowerment movement building spiritually strong, socially impactful women—furthering their collective family mission of healing hearts and homes.

Together, they collaborate with Bradford 2025 to bring meaningful community events that spotlight culture, resilience, and inclusion.

Recognition & Legacy

Tope’s work has been recognized by both national and international bodies. His awards include:

Bradford Music Scene Finalist (2025)

Black Yorkshire Award Honoree (2025)

Prayze Factor Awards (USA, 2025)

Canadian Selah Music Awards (2025)

African4U Award – West Yorkshire (2024)

Author of Excellence – Maranatha Awards USA (2023)

Gospel Music Icon Award (2022)

And many more.

But for Tope, the most important reward is impact: “If just one life is touched, one soul encouraged, one man finds his voice again—then I’ve done my job.”

The Man Behind the Message

Tope Dada is a husband, father, counsellor, author, and musician who lives with one mission: to inspire, restore, and uplift through everything he creates.

His work blends scripture with strategy, music with mental wellness, and faith with social transformation.