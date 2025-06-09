Future Parliament Programme returns this summer - Inspiring Hull’s next generation of political leaders

The Future Parliament Programme, spearheaded by Emma Hardy MP, Minister for Water and Flooding, in partnership with Hull College and the University of Hull, is set to take place on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th July 2025.

Open to 16-18-year-olds living in the Hull West and Haltemprice constituency, the programme is entirely free to attend, with travel costs covered and lunch and refreshments provided for all participants on both days.

The initiative was launched in 2024 to help increase political awareness and engagement among young people in a city which has historically delivered some of the lowest turnouts in the UK at general and local elections.

The 2024 General Election saw continued low turnout in the area, with Hull East recording just 42.2%, Hull North and Cottingham at 50.8%, and Hull West and Haltemprice at 52.1%. All three are down percentage-wise from the 2019 General Election, reinforcing the urgent need to engage young people in the democratic process and ensure their voices are represented.

Emma Hardy MP said: “Following the success of last year’s programme, I’m delighted to be working with Hull College and University of Hull again to have another intake of students for the Future Parliament Programme. The first year of the Future Parliament Programme was an incredible success. We saw young people from across our area come alive with ideas, questions, and the kind of energy our democracy urgently needs.

“Every child in Hull West and Haltemprice deserves the opportunity to achieve their goals but not every child has the same connections, which can put them at an unfair disadvantage. Future Parliament Programme is about levelling the playing field for children in Hull West and Haltemprice and ensuring that those who might not have a personal connection to the people running the country, get the same opportunities as those who do.

“I truly believe it is so much better for our democracy when we have people from different backgrounds with different life experiences contributing to decisions which affect us all. I hope that participating in the Future Parliament Programme will open their eyes to opportunities they might not have realised were available to them and if something sparks their interest, I hope it gives them the connections and confidence to pursue it further!”

This year’s participants will:

• Meet Emma Hardy MP and gain first-hand insights into life in Westminster.

• Explore the behind-the-scenes roles of parliamentary life including Speaker, Researcher, Office Manager, and Parliamentary Assistant.

• Take part in public speaking and speech writing workshops with Hull College tutors and university mentors.

• Learn how to craft powerful parliamentary speeches using the official Parliamentary Speech Writing Toolkit.

• Deliver a final speech at the University of Hull and graduate from the programme.

Debra Gray MBE, Principal and CEO of Hull College, added: “We’re incredibly proud to once again support the Future Parliament Programme alongside Emma Hardy MP and the University of Hull. Last year’s programme was a powerful reminder of just how much potential there is in the young people of this city - they just need opportunities to be seen, heard, and inspired.

“At Hull College, we believe education should empower students to engage with the world around them and develop the skills they need to be active citizens. Programmes like this help bring politics to life, giving young people a real understanding of how change happens - and how they can be part of it.

“Whether our students go on to pursue careers in politics, public service, or simply take more confidence into their everyday lives, the impact of this programme is long-lasting. It’s about raising aspirations, building confidence, and showing every young person their voice matters. I encourage every eligible student to apply - it really could be a life-changing experience.”

Applications are now open and must be submitted by Friday 27th June 2025.

To apply or find out more about the Future Parliament Programme, visit https://pages.akerolabs.com/7zck8/hull-college/future-parliament-project-2025

The students recreating the House of Commons "bobbing" for the chance to deliver their speeches in a lecture theatre at the University of Hull on the final afternoon of the programme.

Hull College student Livan Khoshnaw receiving her graduation certification from Emma Hardy MP (right) and Lynette Leith, Vice Principal of Hull College.