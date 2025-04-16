Get in the Easter spirit at Cherry Lane Garden Centres
Enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny at your local Cherry Lane Garden Centre.
Make Easter magical and join Cherry Lane Garden Centres for a freshly prepared breakfast, followed by a magic show, party games and dancing to countdown to the Easter Bunny’s arrival.
Tickets are £13.99 per child which includes a special gift, and £9.99 per adult which includes breakfast.
Events running 16, 17 and 20 April, varies per garden centre.
Call your local store to book!