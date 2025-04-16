Get in the Easter spirit at Cherry Lane Garden Centres

By Ava Cartwright
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 11:28 BST
Enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny at your local Cherry Lane Garden Centre.

Make Easter magical and join Cherry Lane Garden Centres for a freshly prepared breakfast, followed by a magic show, party games and dancing to countdown to the Easter Bunny’s arrival.

Tickets are £13.99 per child which includes a special gift, and £9.99 per adult which includes breakfast.

Events running 16, 17 and 20 April, varies per garden centre.

Call your local store to book!

