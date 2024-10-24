Get lost in the land of Oz with Six by Nico's latest menu

Six by Nico, the dining experience known for its dynamic tasting menu, has announced its latest enchanting menu.

It’s time for diners to don their ruby slippers, as the restaurant is set to cook up a storm in the form of brand-new Land of Oz menu, taking visitors on the ultimate culinary adventure with fascinating dishes inspired by the iconic film.

Running for six weeks from 4th of November to 15th of December, this latest menu proves that there truly is ‘no place like Six by Nico’. The Land of Oz experience transports customers along the yellow brick road and takes their tastebuds on the journey of a lifetime, with each dish leading them one step closer to the Emerald City.

The brand-new menu includes the following line-up:

Course 1 - 'Nugget of the Yellow Brick'

Sweetcorn Beignet, Yellow Courgette, Saffron & Güero Chilli

Course 2 - 'Scarecrow'

Hay Smoked Middle White Pork, Fennel, Apple & Pickled Mustard

Course 3 - 'Tin Woodman & Cowardly Lion' Goats Curd ‘Heart”

Sweet & Sour Umeboshi Plum, Liquid Courage

Course 4 - 'Deadly Poppy Field'

Blackened Miso Coal Fish, Coal Emulsion, Red Pepper Ketchup & Kohlrabi & Tarragon

Course 5 - 'Witch of the West'

Chicken Breast, Pressed Leg & Black Onion Sweet Roasted Garlic & Parsley Risotto

Course 6 - ‘Emerald City’

Apple Cremeux, Honey Mousseline, Yoghurt Sorbet & Lemon Gel

Veggie

Course 1 - 'Nugget of the Yellow Brick'

Sweetcorn Beignet, Yellow Courgette, Saffron & Güero Chilli

Course 2 - 'Scarecrow'

Hay Smoked Celeriac, Fennel, Apple & Pickled Mustard

Course 3 - 'Tin Woodman & Cowardly Lion' Goats Curd ‘Heart’

Sweet & Sour Umeboshi Plum, Liquid Courage

Course 4 - 'Deadly Poppy Field'

Baby Aubergine, Coal Emulsion, Red Pepper Ketchup, Kohlrabi & Tarragon

Course 5 - 'Witch of the West'

Barbecue Leek, Burnt Onion & Black Garlic Ketchup Parsley Risotto, Confit Garlic & Pickled Shallot

Course 6 - ‘Emerald City’

Apple Cremeux, Honey Mousseline, Yoghurt Sorbet & Lemon Gel

For £44, guests will be able to enjoy a taste of Oz, with a matching wine pairing from £33.

In a menu which encapsulates the inexplicable Land of Oz, every dish expertly combines diverse flavours, each more vibrant and intricate than the last. From the ‘Nugget of the Yellow Brick’, which incorporates elements of fragrant saffron and guero chilli, to the ‘Deadly Poppy Field’, combining miso coal fish with sweet and earthy notes of red pepper, kohlrabi and tarragon. Naturally, the menu’s final chapter reaches its crescendo in the Emerald City, in the form of a sweet yet refreshing dessert: notes of apple, honey, and lemon make for a mouthwatering finale to what promises to be an unforgettable dining experience.

Nico Simeone, CEO and Founder of the Six Company, commented: “The Land of Oz is a really exciting menu for us. We have been looking at this world and concept for a while, and first explored this through Somewhere in Glasgow. After further research and feedback from our valued guests, we feel our creativity of the dishes is really led by the story. We’re excited for guests to experience what is a totally new and unique experience for Six by Nico.”