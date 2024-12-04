Get ready for a festive Sing-a-Thon at Trinity Shopping Centre

St Vincent's Leeds, which is a community hub based in East-Leeds that supports local residents, is hosting a sing-a-thon at Leeds Trinity to raise vital funds for the centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, December 6 at 10.30am, six local schools will come together and sing Christmas songs to help raise vital funds for the centre. The Children's Mayor of Leeds, who is an advocate for young children across the city, will also be in attendance to show support for the children and centre's mission.

The funds raised through the sing-a-thon will go back to the centre and help them keep the Doors of Hope open this Chirstmas and over the winter period. By providing food, support, guidance and a sense of connection in the community, the centre is a beating heart which lives by the mantra of never turning anyone who needs help away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many other charities, St Vincent's Leeds is struggling with funds and support, and events like these are a great opportunity for locals to see the great work and lasting impact the centre has.