Get ready for a festive Sing-a-Thon at Trinity Shopping Centre

By Megan Lawrence
Contributor
Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 11:24 BST
St Vincent's Leeds, which is a community hub based in East-Leeds that supports local residents, is hosting a sing-a-thon at Leeds Trinity to raise vital funds for the centre.

On Friday, December 6 at 10.30am, six local schools will come together and sing Christmas songs to help raise vital funds for the centre. The Children's Mayor of Leeds, who is an advocate for young children across the city, will also be in attendance to show support for the children and centre's mission.

The funds raised through the sing-a-thon will go back to the centre and help them keep the Doors of Hope open this Chirstmas and over the winter period. By providing food, support, guidance and a sense of connection in the community, the centre is a beating heart which lives by the mantra of never turning anyone who needs help away.

Like many other charities, St Vincent's Leeds is struggling with funds and support, and events like these are a great opportunity for locals to see the great work and lasting impact the centre has.

St Vincent's Leeds is part of the wider St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales) which aims to tackle poverty in all its forms from a grassroots level.

