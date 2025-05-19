Get ready for a super soaking Spring Bank Holiday Half Term at Magna
Designed for high-energy fun and family-friendly mayhem, Aqua-Tek is bursting with dynamic features including powerful jets, tipping buckets, spray arches, water cannons, and bubbling fountains —all set within the grounds of the incredible Magna Science Adventure Centre. The popular splash park is the ideal place to cool down and enjoy the Summer.
A trip to Aqua-Tek is just the beginning! Families visiting Magna will not only be able to see the brilliantly interactive revamped pavilions (Earth, Air, Fire and Water) but they’ll also be able to see breathtaking forge demonstrations and get up and close with the Big Melt exhibit in the cavernous former Templeborough Steelworks situated just off J34 of the M1.
Adults and children alike can explore the awesome power of science through hands-on exhibits which include driving giant diggers, flying helicopters over wildfires, seeing the breathtaking fire tornado, discovering how electricity is generated through water turbines and walking through hurricane force winds!
If that’s not enough, visitors have full access to the Aqua Tek Splash Zone and the sprawling Sci Tek Adventure Playground – Magna’s mind-blowing adventure playground filled with slides, climbs, and spinning madness. With the incredible value of the annual pass, families can return as many times as they want during a 12 month period.
Throughout the Spring Bank half term break, Magna will also be hosting a variety of different activities across the venue to showcase the recently completed £2 million upgrade of the popular attraction which was finalised when the Fire Pavilion reopened this Easter.
Richard Hammill, Chief Executive Officer of the Magna Science Adventure Centre said: "The Spring Bank Holiday marks the start of a busy time for Magna as we put the finishing touches to our Summer activities programme. It’s an exciting time for everyone here and we are looking forward to welcoming both first time visitors and those who are returning with their annual pass.
We are ready to take the wraps off Aqua Tek for the first time in 2025 and can’t wait to see the play areas bustling with excitement through the Summer.
With the completion of the extensive refurbishments throughout the four pavilions, there’s never been a better time to visit Magna. We’re committed to continuing to improve the entire site and we’re working hard to make sure that every customer who comes through our door has a fantastic visit."
For those visiting Magna this half term, be sure to upgrade your ticket to a 12 month pass when you arrive.
Key Information:
- Magna is open every day during the half term holidays from 10am to 5pm
- Aqua-Tek Reopens: Saturday 24th May 2025
- Aqua Tek open every day (weather permitting – see website and social media channels for updates)
- Pay once for a 12 month Magna Annual Pass giving access to the Science Adventure Centre, Aqua Tek and Sci Tek play areas
- Don’t forget: swimwear, towels, sun cream & water-friendly shoes
- Café, picnic spots & parking on site