Get set to dive into family fun this summer at Lakeside Village

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster is set to make waves this summer with the announcement of its programme of family-friendly activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, on White Rose Way, has unveiled a whole host of under the sea themed entertainment to run throughout this year’s summer holiday period.

Every Saturday from 26 July to 16 August sees a popular sea-themed children’s book come to life with twice-a-day story time and workshop sessions at the site, inviting younger visitors to listen to stories including Commotion in the Ocean (26 July), Snail and the Whale (2 August), Tiddler the Storytelling Fish (9 August), and Little Turtle and the Sea (16 August) as well as taking part in under the sea crafts, puzzles, quizzes, fact sheets and colourings to take home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Pirates Ahoy show and workshop will take place on 23 August and, on Saturday 30 August, a bottle top art workshop.

Summer fun at Lakeside Village

Alongside the storytelling and workshop sessions, which will take place at 10am and 1:30pm each Saturday, the centre is also set to bring back its ever-popular Summer Cinema on both Sunday 3 August and Sunday 24 August.

Finding Nemo will be the first film to air at 11am on 3 August, followed by Finding Dory later that day at 1.30pm.

Sunday 24 August will see Shark Tail on the big screen at 11am, followed by Luca at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Lakeside Village will be hosting summer dance jam sessions at the centre, every Thursday throughout July and August, from 6.30pm to 7.45pm costing £5 per session.

Summer fun, including free crazy golf, at Lakeside Village.

And, an all new Rocky Reef free crazy golf is already in place for customers to enjoy at Lakeside Village all summer long, alongside the popular free ping pong parlour, too.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re so excited about this summer, we’ve got a great schedule of Under the Sea themed family-fun, as well as our summer cinema, dance jam sessions and free crazy golf.

“Helping our visitors make special memories here at the centre is a big part of what we do and this time of year is always so much fun, seeing shoppers of all ages getting involved with our entertainment and activities – it’s a great way to bring the community together and celebrate the lighter, brighter months!”