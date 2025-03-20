Glaucoma UK announces winners of the 2025 ‘Excellence in Glaucoma Care Award’

Glaucoma UK is delighted to announce the winners of this year's Excellence in Glaucoma Care Awards – Alex Gage Family Optometrists in Sheffield and Patrick (Paddy) Gunn from Manchester.

This annual award celebrates individuals or teams who have made remarkable contributions to the field of glaucoma care, recognising their commitment to enhancing patients' lives.

The team award goes to Alex Gage Family Optometrists in Sheffield, nominated by Rebecca Pierce. This was an excellent nomination, recognising that glaucoma journeys often begin with a good optician.

Rebecca described the team as consistently outstanding and caring and praised them for going above and beyond. She highlighted the importance of clinicians knowing how to talk to patients and have the right manner.

Rebecca visited Alex Gage’s practice for a routine eye test, where a subtle change in her eye health was spotted. This led to a referral to Sheffield Hospital’s Glaucoma Clinic, where she was diagnosed with normal tension glaucoma. Rebecca has no family history of glaucoma and feels lucky this has been detected at an early stage with very minimal damage.

The award will be presented to Alex Gage Family Optometrists in Sheffield on April 2, at their Woodseats branch. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend the event.

The individual award goes to Paddy, Consultant Optometrist and Head of Optometry at Manchester Royal Eye Hospital and was nominated by Caitlin. Caitlin is a glaucoma patient who praised his unwavering support and compassionate approach.

“He always takes time discussing treatment options and has such a welcoming and friendly persona. It’s always a pleasure to go to appointments.” She added, “Paddy always finds a way to put his patients at ease. Rather than saying ‘we will do this,’ he asks for his patient’s thoughts and opinions; his approach is always patient centred.”

As an elite athlete, Caitlin credits Paddy’s support with helping her continue competing despite her sight loss. She also highlighted his understanding of the severe PTSD she experiences with medical procedures, saying his communication, planning and reassurance was invaluable. She shared that Paddy always had time to listen to her concerns and made sure that she could continue to live well with glaucoma.

Joanne Creighton, Chief Executive of Glaucoma UK, stated, “We’re delighted to recognise Patrick Gunn and Alex Gage Family Optometrists as this year’s Excellence in Glaucoma Care Award winners. Their dedication and care make a real difference to people living with glaucoma.

"Paddy’s kindness and support is clearly helping patients to feel heard and empowered, while the work of the Alex Gage team to ensure glaucoma is detected early highlights the enormous importance of high quality primary care. Congratulations to both winners for their outstanding work in helping people to live well with their glaucoma.”

Glaucoma UK encourages nominations for the 2026 Excellence in Glaucoma Care Award, inviting individuals or teams from all areas of glaucoma care to be recognised for their outstanding contributions.