Global sax sensation Ellie Sax brings Ibiza vibes to the Empress Building

A Night of Global Music Magic The Empress Building, Mexborough, is set to ignite the winter chill with the electrifying heat of Ibiza as international saxophonist Ellie Sax headlines The Ibiza Sound Experience on Saturday, April 19, 2025. On a mission to bring the world’s most iconic party vibes to South Yorkshire, Ellie Sax will mesmerise audiences with her signature saxophone brilliance, backed by pulsating beats and a dazzling light show.

From New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Maldives to moonlit raves in the Caribbean and poolside anthems at Ibiza’s world-famous beach clubs, Ellie Sax is no stranger to the global stage. An award-winning graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music, Ellie has graced festival stages alongside giants such as Chase & Status, The Kaiser Chiefs, and Judge Jules, while collaborating with music icons like The Black Eyed Peas and Ministry of Sound Classical.

Now, she’s bringing her high-energy, crowd-pleasing performance to the heart of Mexborough. Expect a night filled with euphoric dance hits, unparalleled saxophone mastery, and a taste of the international nightlife scene right on your doorstep.

“Ellie Sax’s performances are pure magic,” says Jemma Evans, General Manager at The Empress Building. “She has this incredible ability to connect with every single person in the room, making each moment unforgettable. We’re thrilled to host such a world-class act and invite the community to experience something truly extraordinary.”

A Perfect Fusion of Talent and Atmosphere

Ellie Sax’s artistry, combined with the iconic setting of The Empress Ballroom, promises a night to remember. With her DJ husband Harry, known as Laser Boy Wonder, Ellie creates breathtaking live music experiences that have captivated audiences across New York, Marbella, Croatia, and beyond.

Whether you’re a dance music aficionado or simply looking for a vibrant night out, The Ibiza Sound Experience is your passport to an unforgettable evening of sound, light, and rhythm.

Don’t Miss Out!

Join us at The Empress Building for a night of global beats and euphoric moments. Secure your tickets now at empressbuilding.co.uk and be part of the electrifying energy of Ellie Sax’s performance.