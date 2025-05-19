Go Wild at William's Den this Half-Term at William's Jungle Adventures
FromSaturday 24th May to Sunday 1st June, families can unleash their inner explorer. From eating challenges and mystery boxes to obstacle courses and scavenger hunts, the jungle is bursting with surprises around every corner. All activities are included in the cost of a ticket, along with unlimited indoor-outdoor play across the Den.
Join the William’s Den Play Pioneers to try your hand at:
The Jungle Dash - Climb, crawl and conquer the jungle! Race through this action-packed assault course to prove your strength, speed and survival skills.
The Jungle Diner - Do you dare to dine like a true jungle survivor? Sample strange snacks and mystery sips in this wild eating challenge that’s not for the faint-hearted!
Your Jungle Surprise - What’s lurking in the box? Use your sense of touch (and a little courage!) to guess the jungle’s hidden secrets.
Family Challenge - Can you complete William’s scavenger hunt? Fun for all, seek out all the items on the scavenger hunt first to be victorious!
As if that’s not all, William’s Den’s campsite will officially open for the 2025 season this May Half-Term from Saturday 24th May. So, families and couples looking to wild camp under the stars can soak up the peaceful, panoramic views of the Yorkshire Wolds.
For the very first time, William’s Den will introduce six bell tents offering an elevated camping experience for families who want to camp under the stars without the faff of pitching a tent!
Tor Carver, Co-Founder of William’s Den said:
“We love bringing something extra special to William’s Den during the school holidays. This May, we’re going all-out with an experience that celebrates play, nature and fun. Don’t delay, tickets are selling fast so book yours while there’s still plenty left!”
For further information about events and camping at William’s Den, visit https://www.williamsden.co.uk/