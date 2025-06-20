Golfers urged to tee off to raise funds for breast cancer unit waiting area refurbishment

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity is hosting its first ever charity golf day this autumn to raise funds for York Hospital’s breast cancer unit waiting area.

North Yorkshire golfers are invited to swing into action at the stunning Sandburn Hall on Thursday 2 October 2025.

Whether you're a seasoned golfer or enjoy the occasional round with friends, this is your chance to enjoy an unforgettable day on a top-tier course, all while supporting a great cause. Funds raised will go towards enhancing the waiting area in York Hospital’s breast cancer unit, helping to create a more comfortable and calming environment for patients.

The stunning countryside setting of Sandburn Hall is ideally situated as it is just off the A64, and this idyllic course will impress friends, colleagues and business clients alike.Golfers will be able to play on an 18-hole championship golf course on the day, while making a tangible difference for breast cancer patients.

Teams of four are invited to sign up for the 4BBB (four-ball better-ball) format, with exciting competitions like 'closest to the pin' planned throughout the day. After a round of golf, participants can relax and enjoy a BBQ with refreshments alongside fellow golfers.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with a woman diagnosed every eight minutes and a man every day.

More than 13,000 patients spend time in the waiting area at York Hospital each year. This can be an incredibly anxious time for patients, so the new look waiting area will provide an environment that helps to distract patients, reduce anxiety and improve mental wellbeing.

Ellie O’Neil, Breast Cancer Nurse Specialist Service Manager, explained funds from the golf day will positively impact the patient experience.

She explained: “A referral to the breast unit can be incredibly daunting. We offer a one stop clinic at York Hospital, which means patients can spend between 5-6 hours in and out of our waiting area, often consumed by anxiety.

“Our goal with this refurbishment is to transform that space into a location that supports their wellbeing - a soothing environment with calming distractions, where the silence doesn't amplify their fears, and where the surroundings reflect the exceptional, passionate care our staff provide.”

The event has garnered generous support, with Overbury, the UK's leading office fit-out specialist and avid supporters of the charity, stepping up as the headline sponsor. Additionally, leading food manufacturer Greencore, based in Selby, has recently joined as an event sponsor.

Further sponsorship opportunities such as sponsoring a tee are also available for local businesses.Companies can also participate by donating a prize or making a direct donation to the charity.

There are limited spaces for the golf day, so early booking is advised. To book your team or find out how your business can get involved, please contact the charity directly:

Visit: www.yshospitalscharity.org/golfday