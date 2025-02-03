Gravity celebrates its 10th birthday with unmissable offers

This Sunday, 9 February, Gravity is celebrating 10 years of delivering high-energy, action-packed fun to visitors across the UK!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What began as a single site in Castleford has since grown into a leading name in active entertainment, with Gravity Active, Gravity MAX, Gravity Social, and Gravity Arcades thrilling thousands of adventurers nationwide.

From trampolining and rock climbing to e-karting and immersive VR experiences, Gravity has spent the last decade redefining how people play, and with new activities, bigger experiences, and even more locations on the horizon, the excitement isn’t slowing down anytime soon!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark this milestone, Gravity MAX and Gravity Active in Castleford are rolling out an exclusive, one-day-only promotion featuring three incredible offers. Whether you’re looking for a fun-filled way to brighten up a rainy February weekend or want to get active with trampolining and rock climbing, Gravity is inviting all Yorkshire locals to come down and join in on the celebration!

Residents of Yorkshire mark your calendars! It’s time to celebrate the 10th birthday of Gravity at both Gravity MAX and Gravity Active sites in Castleford. With exclusive promotions, including a selection of thrilling activities from just £5 and £10, it’s not one to be missed.

10th Anniversary Offers

Activities from just £10!

Ever wanted to experience Gravity’s exhilarating e-karting, or swap your standard fitness session with trampolining and rock climbing? Now’s the perfect time to give it a go with reduced rates ideal for those looking to try something new! For just £10, visitors of all ages can enjoy: E-Karting Pro Race or Family Race 1-hour Open Jump 30 minutes of Gravity Rocks Climbing

Activities from just £5!

Looking for affordable fun for the kids? Why not sign them up to try one of Gravity’s groundbreaking aerial adventures exclusive to the Castleford site, each for just £5!

Skyrider – Soar 70 feet in the air as you navigate the thrilling aerial course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Fall – Take the ultimate leap from a towering platform. Leap of Faith – Launch yourself towards a giant suspended bag but be ready for the drop if you miss!

Food & Drink Deals

After all the excitement, visitors can refuel with 2 Slushes for £10 or grab a bite from Gravity’s range of delicious post-game eats. Plus, what’s a birthday without cake? The first handful of visitors will each receive a complimentary slice of delicious birthday cake to join in the celebration!

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder of Gravity, shares: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers, staff, and partners who have supported us on this incredible journey. Since it all began in Castleford, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than with these exclusive offers. We can’t wait to see what the next decade holds!"