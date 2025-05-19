Great British Food Festival returns to Harewood House Leeds this May

Yorkshire’s premier food and drink festival returns to Harewood House in Leeds this May 24 th - 26th. The culinary event will see a whole roster of chefs and food experts ready to demonstrate tricks of the trade alongside street food vendors preparing the most mouth-watering global cuisine over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Artisan Market is a great way to discover new producers including vegan and gluten-free treats amongst the many stalls. Explore food trends and tantalise your taste buds with street food from Korea, Brazil and Japan and local traders such as

Otley Burger Company serving up everything from burritos to burgers. Chef demonstrations will include qualified clinical nutritionist, Eva Humphries, who is

committed to inspiring audiences to create meals from seasonal British produce, that are big on flavour and still meet your nutrient needs.

Drink and relax

Eva brings years of experience and knowledge to the table and has an MSc in clinical nutrition. She says: "Cookery demonstrations are such a great opportunity to pick up new skills and learn insider tips on making our food more delicious and nutritious. Unlike recipe books or social media, live demonstrations offer an immersive experience with an expert. In my case, I help you make healthy food genuinely tasty, so it turns into delicious food with the side benefit of it being good for you.

“My mother was in the military, so I grew up in boarding school. When I left, I had no idea how to cook. I used to go to the butcher and ask for something to make for dinner. He was really helpful, and I remember one day he gave me diced lamb and he realised I didn’t know how to cook it, so he gave me a spice packet with a recipe on the back and told he how to make a hot pot.

“We have lost that knowledge exchange with most people shopping in supermarkets and leading busy lives. I make sure it’s straight forward, delicious, and good for you.”

Tony Alberti is a chef, cookbook author, and television personality known for his bold, flavour driven approach to Italian cuisine and his deep-rooted passion for cooking.

Chilli Challenge

With Tuscan roots and a culinary education, Tony’s love for food began cooking alongside his nonna in a kitchen that valued simplicity, honesty, and time. His nonna grew up on the family farm, where food came straight from farm to table — seasonal, local, and full of life. From her, Tony learned more than just recipes; he learned patience, respect for ingredients, and the art of slow cooking. She passed down more than recipes — she passed down a way of life.

There’s plenty of space to explore the magnificent estate at Harewood House and visitors can take part in a foraging masterclass. This is a guided stroll in the country estate to discover a variety of plants and fungi that are edible or medicinal and that grow naturally in the grounds. The taster walks are a real eye opener and a great way to see the incredible grounds at Harewood House, which boast traditional walled gardens, topiary, vibrant flower borders and a Lakeside Woodland Garden to name just a few highlights.

Discover new food producers such as LumberjAxe, fresh from their success on BBC television hit show Dragon’s Den. Brothers Brendon and Jaydon of Lumberjaxe and Kadai Fire Bowls have teamed up to bring you the Fire Stage. Hosted by Wayne of Daddy Bear Grills, the smell of smoke and rich aromas from cooking over live fire are not one to be missed. Wayne will explain techniques, fire management, getting the best from your Kadai, and providing tasters featuring Lumberjaxe products.

The family behind the Great British Food Festival are celebrating 15 years of hosting the popular events and will be going all out to make this year extra special.

Janine Maycock says: “Harewood House is such a fantastic setting. Visitors get to experience high quality food and drink in one of the most beautiful country house estates in England. The festival aims to bring people together through a shared love of food and offers a range of activities including the Chilli Challenge, the legendary

Cake-Off, Foraging Walks, and more. With plenty of bars, a local crafts and gift marquee and a vast artisan market of over 100 stalls showcasing the best local produce, visitors are in for a treat.

“Access to this stunning location is included in the ticket and Harewood provides an iconic backdrop for a great day out.”

Live music will be performed throughout the weekend from a diverse range of artists including Josh Owen. There is a play area and kids cookery classes, making it a winning day out for families and the event is dog friendly so there’s no need to rush back home.

Details: Great British Food Festival Harewood House, Leeds May 24-26th 10am until 5pm

Tickets are available here https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/tickets.php