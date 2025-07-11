Gulliver’s Valley celebrates fifth anniversary

One of Yorkshire’s leading family-run tourist attractions, Gulliver’s Valley, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham opened its doors in July 2020 as the newest of four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts in the UK and since then the park, that spans 250 acres across the valley, has seen visitor numbers reach into the millions.

The resort, aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old, has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities – from the Apache Falls ride to the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm and a Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last five years the park has expanded to add a number of new rides and areas, including ‘Gulliver’s Gears’ which opened in 2021 with the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars on display, plus two new rides for 2025 - the Turbo Tower and Crazy Planes.

VIPs from across South Yorkshire visited the park to mark its fifth birthday (L-R): Rachael Lyon – Indoor Building Manager at Gulliver’s Valley; Julie Dalton – Managing Director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts; Mayoress Kaukab – Mayoress of Rotherham; Jake Richards MP; Councillor Rukhsana Ismail - the Mayor of Rotherham; Carrie Sudbury – CEO of Rotherham and Barnsley Chamber of Commerce; and Craig Seedhouse – Resort Director at Gulliver’s Valley.

A new mini rollercoaster called ‘The Wriggler’ was also unveiled at Gulliver’s Valley in 2023 and, in 2025, Mayfield Animal Park relocated to the site as ‘Valley Wildlife’, bringing its popular animal experiences to the resort.

This year also saw Skills Street CIC open at the park – an immersive education and training environment designed to revolutionise how young people engage with careers and skills development through hands-on, curriculum-linked experiences.

In addition, Gulliver’s Valley offers a wide range of accommodation options which have expanded since opening and today include Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges and the Megalodon Lodge. The park welcomes thousands of families, schools and uniformed groups each year for overnight stays and residential trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partnerships with local businesses, community groups and charities have also played a key role in the resort’s success, with Gulliver’s linking up with a number of organisations over the last five years, including Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, The Work-wise Foundation, New Hope Foodbank, The Scout Association and Weston Park Cancer Charity, as well as local schools, colleges and universities.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “We’re really excited to be celebrating our fifth anniversary at Gulliver’s Valley. Opening our doors in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, was a very surreal experience, but it’s been fantastic to see the resort grow and flourish, with our hard-working and dedicated team bringing new ideas to life and delivering great guest experiences across the site ever since.

“We’re very proud to be contributing to the local economy, with people travelling from across the UK to visit us and helping to put South Yorkshire well and truly on the tourist map. We’ve created hundreds of jobs over the last five years with career progression opportunities through schemes such as our in-house management training and internships.

“The local community has been so supportive of us since we arrived. We’ve forged new connections and partnerships that we’ll continue with for years as we keep growing as a business and enhancing Gulliver’s Valley even further for the many visitors that come to our park to make memories and enjoy a great short break or family day out which we are seeing increased demand for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’re proud to mark a significant milestone for Gulliver’s Valley, celebrating not only its success as a premier family attraction, but also its growing reputation as a regional leader in skills development and education.

“Gulliver’s Valley has brought more than tourism to Rotherham—it has brought vision. From day one, the park has played a vital role in job creation and economic growth, but it’s their commitment to developing future talent that truly sets them apart.

“The resort has quickly become an anchor for South Yorkshire’s visitor economy, attracting thousands annually while also supporting local supply chains, small businesses, and community initiatives. It’s dual focus on leisure and lifelong learning demonstrates the kind of innovation that drives inclusive, long-term regional prosperity.

“The Chamber extends its warmest congratulations to the entire team at Gulliver’s Valley and we look forward to supporting their continued success in both tourism and education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts was founded by Ray Phillips and his late wife Hilary, who opened the family’s first theme park - Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, in 1978 - beginning a life-long passion for the family to provide great value days out and short breaks to generations of children across the UK.

Today, the business, which also includes Gulliver’s World in Warrington and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, is headed up by Ray and Hilary’s daughter, managing director Julie Dalton, along with her brother Nick Phillips, who is also a director.

The park will be celebrating with a number of activities and events taking place throughout the summer, including a special visit from Paul Chuckle on Friday 25 July, and appearances from characters including the Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Clangers.

Saturday 30 August will also see the Summer Sparks Spectacular, when families can enjoy extra ride time with extended opening hours (10.30am-8.30pm) – all rounded off by a jaw-dropping fireworks display.