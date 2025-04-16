Gulliver’s Valley expands with two new thrilling rides

Two brand new rides have officially opened and are wowing thrill seekers at a South Yorkshire Theme Park.

Gulliver’s Valley, in Rotherham, has expanded its Gulliver’s Gears area with the opening of its new ‘Turbo Tower’ and ‘Crazy Planes’ rides.

Turbo Tower gives riders treetop views of the surrounding Rother Valley before plunging them down a 15m drop. Manufactured by SBF Visa, the ride is set to be one of the most popular at the resort.

Guests can now also buckle up and take a flight on the super Crazy Planes ride which spins guests through the skies!

Crazy Planes

The two new rides add to the motor-themed Gears area which already boasts the Grand Prix Racers roller coaster, Carfari which gives riders a delightful drive in vintage themed cars and the theme park classic, Dodge City dodgems.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “In our fifth anniversary year, we are really excited to have our two newest rides open for all to enjoy, enhancing our Gulliver’s Gears area and giving people even more reason to pay our fantastic resort a visit this spring and summer!

“We are always looking at ways to enhance our park and bring new experiences and memories for families to enjoy and these new rides do just that. We’re really looking forward to a fun-packed season ahead and hope as many people as possible will come and join us. Gulliver’s Valley is better than ever!”

Gulliver’s Valley is aimed at children between the ages of two and 13 years old and has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities – from the Apache Falls ride to the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm, Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs and Gulliver’s Gears.

Turbo Tower

Additionally, Gulliver’s Valley boasts a wide range of accommodation options, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges and the Megalodon Lodge.